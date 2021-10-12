Who is Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste on 'Project Runway'? Haitian designer started fashion house at 19

The much-anticipated Season 19 of Project Runway is premiering on Thursday, October 14, on Bravo TV and fans couldn't be more elated. Sixteen new talents will be showcasing their art in the award-winning fashion design series. Nina Garcia, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth will be the mentors this season.

The official synopsis of Project Runway reads:

“Aspiring fashion designers compete for a chance to break into the industry in this reality competition. Each week, a designer is eliminated from the competition after exhibiting their work in front of a judges' panel.”

One of the designers this season is Philadelphia based Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste.

Who is Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste on Project Runway'?

Project Runway contestant Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste grew up in Haiti, where he was raised by his grandmother. At the age of 14, Prajjé moved to the United States, and that's when he realized his love for fashion could potentially transform into a profession. Oscar's adoptive French parents were very encouraging of his choice.

Prajjé attended the prestigious Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, and launched his self-titled women's clothing line, Prajjé Oscar, at the age of nineteen.

While living in New York City, the 37-year-old designer had his work featured in Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, Elle, Rolling Stone and Teen Vogue.

Prajjé expresses his art style as “retro chic, yet remarkably wearable,” and is best known for his alluring evening dresses and opulent fabrics.

Oscar is busy chalking up his next moves, both in his professional and personal life. During these challenging times, many businesses have had to change their model and move online, and Prajjé pivoted his work to a leisurewear line while shifting his business online as well.

Prajjé also has a daughter living in Haiti whom he yearns to unite with soon.

About Project Runway

Bravo's Emmy-winning series Project Runway is all set for its 19th season, and as many as sixteen fashion designers will compete for a slot in New York Fashion Week and $250,000 worth of sponsorships.

This season includes an interesting panel of A-list guest judges such as Andy Cohen, Taraji P. Henson, Gigi Hadid, Wisdom Kaye, Jason Wu, Christopher John Rogers, Billy Porter, and Karlie Kloss.

Also Read

On Project Runway season 19, Prajjé will be competing with other designers — Aaron Michael, Meg Furguson, Sabrina Spanta, Shantall Lacayo, Caycee Black, Chasity Sereal, Octavio Aguilar, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina, Bones Jones, Katie Kortman, Kenneth Barlis, Anna Yinan Zhou, Zayden Skipper, and Darren Apolonio.

Project Runway premieres on October 14, Thursday at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish