Prince William affair hashtag takes Twitter by storm as shocking Rose Hanbury claims resurface online

Prince William recently ended up on the Twitter trending page after old rumors of his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaced on social media.
On December 28, 2021, diarist Richard Eden tweeted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s past claims about facing “racist royals” would be damaging to the royal family and put them at risk of attacks.
In response, independent journalist Alex Tiffin mentioned that the tweet was made in an attempt to “divert attention” from Prince William’s rumored controversies by attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Following the Twitter exchange, social media users called out several British tabloids for their close association with the royal family and their efforts to cover up Prince William’s alleged affair instead of supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims of mistreatment within the royal household.
A look into the Prince William and Rose Hanbury controversy
Prince William and Kate Middleton are often considered to be one of the strongest royal couples of all time. However, their relationship hit a rough phase in 2019 after rumors of the former’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, made the rounds online.
The rumors were immediately shot down by royal authorities with the future king’s lawyers deeming the claim as “false and highly damaging.” Despite the denial, news about the rumored scandal continued to make headlines.
Rose Hanbury was known in royal circles as the wife of David Cholmondeley and a close friend to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Marquess and Marchioness even lived in a property located just three miles away from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Anmer Hall residence.
However, the relationship between the quartet reportedly turned bitter following rumors of the alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury. Reports suggest that the Duchess of Cambridge even asked the Duke to “phase out” the Marchioness from their lives.
Sources close to the royal pair told Elle that Kate was affected by the rumors even though the Prince reportedly “laughed it off” and assured her there was “no truth” to the claims:
“Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online.”
Meanwhile, other insiders claimed that the couple used the controversy to work on their relationship even though they did not acknowledge the situation in public.
Twitter recalls old Prince William x Rose Hanbury controversy
It has been two years since Prince William made news for his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury. Despite repeated denials and eventual silence from the royal family regarding the situation, theories about the controversy surfaced on social media once again.
Netizens took to Twitter to claim that several media houses covered up evidence of the alleged affair due to fear of legal threats by highlighting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal lives and scrutinizing their decision to give up royal titles:
As social media users continue to recall Prince William’s alleged past controversy, it remains to be seen if any royal authority will officially address the situation in the days to come.
The latest drama comes ahead of the launch of Prince Harry’s “intimate and heartfelt” tell-all memoir that is likely to hit the shelves in late 2022.