Prince William affair hashtag takes Twitter by storm as shocking Rose Hanbury claims resurface online

Prince William recently ended up on the Twitter trending page after old rumors of his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaced on social media.

On December 28, 2021, diarist Richard Eden tweeted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s past claims about facing “racist royals” would be damaging to the royal family and put them at risk of attacks.

Richard Eden @richardaeden I genuinely worry that Prince Harry and #Meghan 's criticism of unnamed 'racist' royals has increased the danger of attacks on the #Royal Family. Security needs to be stepped up as a result I genuinely worry that Prince Harry and #Meghan's criticism of unnamed 'racist' royals has increased the danger of attacks on the #Royal Family. Security needs to be stepped up as a result

In response, independent journalist Alex Tiffin mentioned that the tweet was made in an attempt to “divert attention” from Prince William’s rumored controversies by attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Following the Twitter exchange, social media users called out several British tabloids for their close association with the royal family and their efforts to cover up Prince William’s alleged affair instead of supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claims of mistreatment within the royal household.

A look into the Prince William and Rose Hanbury controversy

The rumored controversy between Prince William and Rose Hanbury took place in 2019 (Image via Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton are often considered to be one of the strongest royal couples of all time. However, their relationship hit a rough phase in 2019 after rumors of the former’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, made the rounds online.

The rumors were immediately shot down by royal authorities with the future king’s lawyers deeming the claim as “false and highly damaging.” Despite the denial, news about the rumored scandal continued to make headlines.

Rose Hanbury was known in royal circles as the wife of David Cholmondeley and a close friend to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Marquess and Marchioness even lived in a property located just three miles away from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Anmer Hall residence.

However, the relationship between the quartet reportedly turned bitter following rumors of the alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury. Reports suggest that the Duchess of Cambridge even asked the Duke to “phase out” the Marchioness from their lives.

Sources close to the royal pair told Elle that Kate was affected by the rumors even though the Prince reportedly “laughed it off” and assured her there was “no truth” to the claims:

“Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online.”

Meanwhile, other insiders claimed that the couple used the controversy to work on their relationship even though they did not acknowledge the situation in public.

Twitter recalls old Prince William x Rose Hanbury controversy

Netizens trended Prince William recalling his past rumored affair (Image via Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It has been two years since Prince William made news for his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury. Despite repeated denials and eventual silence from the royal family regarding the situation, theories about the controversy surfaced on social media once again.

Netizens took to Twitter to claim that several media houses covered up evidence of the alleged affair due to fear of legal threats by highlighting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal lives and scrutinizing their decision to give up royal titles:

Natasha Akhtar @Natasha_Akhtar



So yeah, I have no doubt Willy has been up to no good for a long time. 😑 So #princewilliamaffair is trending & all I'm saying is I heard about this way back in 2015. Two friends who work in the media have both told me they're aware of it but the UK press won't print it.So yeah, I have no doubt Willy has been up to no good for a long time. 😑 So #princewilliamaffair is trending & all I'm saying is I heard about this way back in 2015. Two friends who work in the media have both told me they're aware of it but the UK press won't print it. So yeah, I have no doubt Willy has been up to no good for a long time. 😑

H&M @loveforsussexes Remember that attacks on Meghan increased when it was reported that William was having an affair with his neighbor. Suddenly William's betrayal disappeared from the British media and attacks aimed at Meghan from inside Kensington Palace began. #princewilliamaffair Remember that attacks on Meghan increased when it was reported that William was having an affair with his neighbor. Suddenly William's betrayal disappeared from the British media and attacks aimed at Meghan from inside Kensington Palace began. #princewilliamaffair https://t.co/ukMMVNFbGM

NtokozoMFG @NtokozoMg “We are very much not a racist family” ok #PrinceWilliam now do the affair “I’m very much not a cheater” 🤣🤣 #princewilliamaffair “We are very much not a racist family” ok #PrinceWilliam now do the affair “I’m very much not a cheater” 🤣🤣#princewilliamaffair https://t.co/W7I8YE1h3S

MERRY CRISPMAS 🎅🏻🎄☃️ @IAmJoshua_ If it was Harry or Meghan having an affair, the British Press would be hounding them like a pack of Wolves. Just because it’s William, they’re protecting him. Between him, the racism and Andrew, the Royal Family is a toxic/poisonous mess. #PrinceWilliamAffair 🙄🤨 If it was Harry or Meghan having an affair, the British Press would be hounding them like a pack of Wolves. Just because it’s William, they’re protecting him. Between him, the racism and Andrew, the Royal Family is a toxic/poisonous mess. #PrinceWilliamAffair 🙄🤨

Vanessa Nguyen @VanessaNguyen28

1- that would spell the end of the monarchy

2- end of monarchy means end of royal reporting so the rats keep their mouth shut

affair I’ll never forget the time a journalist told me that they all know #princewilliam cheats but they’ll never talk about it cause:1- that would spell the end of the monarchy2- end of monarchy means end of royal reporting so the rats keep their mouth shut #princewilliam affair I’ll never forget the time a journalist told me that they all know #princewilliam cheats but they’ll never talk about it cause:1- that would spell the end of the monarchy 2- end of monarchy means end of royal reporting so the rats keep their mouth shut #princewilliamaffair https://t.co/JjJKiYAoIB

As social media users continue to recall Prince William’s alleged past controversy, it remains to be seen if any royal authority will officially address the situation in the days to come.

The latest drama comes ahead of the launch of Prince Harry’s “intimate and heartfelt” tell-all memoir that is likely to hit the shelves in late 2022.

