"Beautiful family": First picture of Lilibet Diana in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2021 Christmas Card wins hearts

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed Lilibet Diana on June 4, 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Dec 24, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Feature

Prince Harry and actress Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have shared the first picture of their newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana.

The picture of the little girl comes six months after her birth, and is featured in the 2021 Christmas card by Prince Harry and Markle.

The memory was captured by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the couple's Santa Barbara home. In the picture, Markle can be seen holding Lilibet, who is dressed in a white outfit, while Prince Harry balances two-year-old Archie Harrison on his lap.

The holiday card read:

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, release their 2021 family Christmas card featuring the first photo of daughter Lilibet Diana: “Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family” 🤎 https://t.co/mlhfEMGshF

The prince and princess added they were donating money to several organizations "that honor and protect families," including those that work with Afghan resettlement and those that support paid parental leave in the United States.

The card was originally shared by Team Rubicon on their Twitter handle, an organization founded and led by veterans with which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously worked.

The royal couple, who are currently based in California, USA, had never shared a picture of their second born in the open before.

The picture immediately took Twitter by storm as users could not stop gushing over the royal duo's newborn child.

How did Twitter react to Lilibet's picture?

The Twitterati expressed their happiness and excitement following the picture's release in the public domain.

Yes. Yes. Abso-freaking-lutely Yes to Harry and Meghan’s bountiful joys❤️ Archie and Lilibet are CUTILICIOUS ❤️#MeghanMarkle #HarryandMeghan #Christmas https://t.co/CQ9aVQ4BAm
i wasn't emotionally prepared for Duke and Duchess of Sussex Archie and Lilibet ADORABLE PHOTO ❤️👑 #HarryandMeghan https://t.co/h1Tg45G03F
How cute are Archie and Lilibet ❤️ https://t.co/mUHsxdnObV
How adorable do our nephew Archie and niece Lilibet look! The denim triplets and lil laughing angel. 😍🥰🔥My fave Christmas card so far! https://t.co/1rRUjvtmTP
Absolutely gorgeous family! Archie and Lilibet are just THE cutest! 😍#MeghanMarkle #HarryandMeghan #Christmas https://t.co/8NKkNTq919
Oh my heart! Look at this beautiful family! #MeghanMarkle, #PrinceHarry, Archie, and Lilibet https://t.co/asSv0JpxTo
My God, this is such a lovely picture. HRH Prince Harry genes are strong, Duchess Meghan is just stunning. Master Archie with red hair and playful disposition, and Lady Lilibet with a smile that bring joy to the world. Love this family and their purpose.🥰 twitter.com/SholaMos1/stat…
I'm SCREAMING!!!!PRINCE HARRY, DUCHESS MEGHAN, LILIBET & ARCHIE!!!! https://t.co/AFusqoxlEG
Omg the Sussex Family 😍😍😍😍 what a perfect Christmas card. Lilibet Diana you are perfect and Archie is so grown. So so precious 🥰 https://t.co/H14xzoYlW6
I cant get over Archie's cute curls. Lilibet is his twin omg #HarryandMeghan https://t.co/0559McxOjM

More about Lilibet Diana's background

Prince Harry and Megan Markle's second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June 2021.

Sister to two-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet's name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's childhood nickname, while her middle name is inspired by Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Upon the arrival of their daughter, Prince Harry and Megan Markle made the announcement via the Archwell Foundation's website.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe."

Prince Harry and Markle's second child is the 11th great grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and fifth of Prince Charles.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
