"Beautiful family": First picture of Lilibet Diana in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2021 Christmas Card wins hearts

Prince Harry and actress Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have shared the first picture of their newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana.

The picture of the little girl comes six months after her birth, and is featured in the 2021 Christmas card by Prince Harry and Markle.

The memory was captured by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at the couple's Santa Barbara home. In the picture, Markle can be seen holding Lilibet, who is dressed in a white outfit, while Prince Harry balances two-year-old Archie Harrison on his lap.

The holiday card read:

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."

The prince and princess added they were donating money to several organizations "that honor and protect families," including those that work with Afghan resettlement and those that support paid parental leave in the United States.

The card was originally shared by Team Rubicon on their Twitter handle, an organization founded and led by veterans with which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously worked.

The royal couple, who are currently based in California, USA, had never shared a picture of their second born in the open before.

The picture immediately took Twitter by storm as users could not stop gushing over the royal duo's newborn child.

How did Twitter react to Lilibet's picture?

The Twitterati expressed their happiness and excitement following the picture's release in the public domain.

More about Lilibet Diana's background

Prince Harry and Megan Markle's second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June 2021.

Sister to two-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet's name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's childhood nickname, while her middle name is inspired by Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Upon the arrival of their daughter, Prince Harry and Megan Markle made the announcement via the Archwell Foundation's website.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe."

Prince Harry and Markle's second child is the 11th great grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and fifth of Prince Charles.

