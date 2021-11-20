"King Archie": Internet gushes over new picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son

Meghan Markle gave a treat to royal fans this week by sharing a video clip of her two-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The toddler looks like a carbon copy of his father, Prince Harry, from 1986.

Meghan Markle recently shared a video for a charity initiative launched by 'Save the Children' and 'No Kid Hungry' in relevance to the pandemic. From the video, viewers got a sense of 'King Archie's personality too.

The snap below, from the video clip, shows a very curious Archie as he thumbs through the pages of a book.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor looks exactly like Prince Harry when he was a child(image via GettyImages)

The video was taken by Prince Harry, and shows Meghan Markle reading one of Archie's favorite books, Duck! Rabbit!. The book is written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenhold.

Archie can already recognize himself in mum, Meghan Markle's book

Meghan also mentioned that Archie can recognize himself from 'the Bench', a book written by the actress herself. She has also mentioned that the book was written with the aim of signifying her 37 years old husband, and other ideal fathers.

The Suits actress gaily shared a few pictures of Archie's other favorite activities, including dancing on Ellen's show.

Meghan added, referring to their pets:

“On that first page, you open and you see our dogs and he goes, ‘That’s Pula! That’s Guy!'”

The actress also recalled someone telling Prince Harry and her that:

"When you have one kid, it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting"

After that she added that she realized,

‘Oh, right.’ Everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.'”

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle (now the Dutchess of Sussex), after getting married in 2018, welcomed Archie in May 2019. The couple moved to North America in March 2020 when they decided to step down from their senior royal duties.

They welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, soon after they made their quits permanent from their royal position.

Ellen DeGeneres compliments Archie's pictures as he plays in the chicken coop

During Meghan Markle's interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Duchess of Sussex shared a new photo of Archie. Being 2 years old, the toddler is the couple's eldest child.

The picture below (showcased in the tweet) shows nothing of Archie’s face. However, his auburn bangs, which resemble Prince Harry's hair color, can be clearly as he wanders through the chicken coop at the family’s house in California.

Ellen, who also happens to live near the couple, commented:

“He’s so sweet with the chickens, too, Archie is just such a gentle soul.”

Twitter reacts to Archie looking exactly like Prince Harry did in his childhood

Julieth ❀ @troubleshade The fact Ellen has seen more of Archie and Lili than those in shutter island, makes my day 😌 The fact Ellen has seen more of Archie and Lili than those in shutter island, makes my day 😌

Alia Al-Sarraf @ALiA_MS Baby Archie looks exactly like his father prince Harry 👨‍👦 Baby Archie looks exactly like his father prince Harry 👨‍👦

best of diana @dianaofhearts baby archie is a redhead like his father! 🧡 baby archie is a redhead like his father! 🧡 https://t.co/tXzIZ4flpf

Faith @faith_first1 Archie loves his chickens the way his dad loved his pony Archie loves his chickens the way his dad loved his pony https://t.co/LYP7ZAlwC7

BLACKLIVESMATTER @Jasamgurlie Archie hair is red as hell…kind of auburn & no curls.



Harry’s hair had to dominate…like….? 😒😩😂 Archie hair is red as hell…kind of auburn & no curls. Harry’s hair had to dominate…like….? 😒😩😂

Sᴜssᴇx Sǫᴜᴀᴅ Pᴏᴅᴄᴀsᴛ @sussexsquadpod1 Archie's red curls are so adorable! He is truly Harrison!! Archie's red curls are so adorable! He is truly Harrison!!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have deliberately kept the identities of their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, hidden from the public for a very long time.

Archie has only made a few public appearances since he was born in 2019. His most notable excursion was the one with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their royal tour to Africa.

