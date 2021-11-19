How old is Batsheva Haart? 'My Unorthodox Life' star splits with husband of nine years

Batsheva Haart from My Unorthodox Life recently dropped the news of parting ways with her husband, Ben Weinstein. The couple has been married for nine years.

Both shared joint statements on their respective Instagram stories. Citing the reason for their split, the post reads that the decision is mutual.

As they got married at a young age, Batsheva Haart and Weinstein decided to give each other space and grow in their own way.

The statement further reads:

"We are just two best friends who met at a very young age and have grown over the past nine years, each in our own way. We so appreciate your continuous support as we embark on this new chapter of our lives, separately.”

Batsheva Haart announced break-up on her Instagram story (Image via batshevahaart/ Instagram)

Batsheva Haart got married at 19

The romance between Weinstein and Batsheva Haart blossomed when they were adolescents. Although they wanted to build a normal relationship, getting intimate was apparently against their orthodox Jewish culture.

So, the two reportedly convinced their parents about their marriage so that they could date and have a relationship like normal couples. As a result, Batsheva Haart tied the knot when she was just 19 years old. Currently, the star is 28 years old.

Speaking about getting married young, the couple shared their views in an interview in August.

Weinstein said:

"I don't regret getting married young because who I married, but I would not recommend getting married young.”

Batsheva agreed and added:

"I never like to say I regret anything in my life, but if circumstances happened again, I definitely would not get married so young. Getting married at 19 is too young."

A few days into her wedding, mother Julia Haart left the orthodox lifestyle that apparently caused trouble in her relationship with daughter Batsheva Haart.

About Julia Haart’s 'My Unorthodox Life'

My Unorthodox Life is a Netflix show that revolves around Julia Haart and her family living the modern lifestyle after leaving their orthodox Jewish community.

Batsheva Haart also appeared on the show with her husband alongside her siblings: Shalom, Miriam, and Aron.

The official synopsis of My Unorthodox Life reads:

“Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series.”

The reality series was launched this year and, fortunately, has received great reviews. It deals with a lot of drama, especially when it comes to differentiating between orthodox and unorthodox as per the family’s culture.

My Unorthodox Life has reportedly been renewed for a second season as well.

