‘The Flash’ guest cast list: Jordan Fisher, Natalie Dreyfuss, and others star in CW's superhero series

The Flash Season 8 is all set to premiere Tuesday on The CW. Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will be returning for the latest season along with multiple new faces and guest stars.

The original cast list of Gustin as The Flash, Jesse L. Martin (Joe West) Candice Patton (Iris), and Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton) are coming back. However, Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon) had left the series during Season 7.

The Flash Season 8 will see Team Flash facing a new nemesis described as “a powerful alien threat.” The premiere will consist of five episodes titled "Armageddon."

With the new season set to air, a line-up of guest stars are expected to feature on the show.

Meet the guest cast on ‘The Flash’ Season 8

1) Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher plays Bart Allen, aka Impulse, in The Flash. His character first appeared in the finale of Season 7 as Barry and Iris’ future son. Bart will be seen appearing again in Season 8 as a guest star.

Prior to The Flash, Fisher had worked on Grease Live!, Moana, Teen Wolf and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. He was recently seen in Star Wars: Visions and Robot Chicken.

2) Natalie Dreyfuss

Natalie Dreyfuss will will reprise her role as Sue Dearbon in Season 8 of The Flash.

The California native is best known for her work in Will & Grace, Still the King and The Originals. She has been involved in multiple projects, including Fixing Up Christmas, The Dating List, Brown Girls, 2 Broke Girls, Aim High, True Blood and Rita Rocks.

3) John Wesley Shipp

John Wesley Shipp will appear as a guest star in Season 8 in the role of Jay Garrick. The character previously made an appearance in the finale of Season 7 to defeat Godspeed.

The veteran actor and Emmy award winner has worked on multiple noteworthy projects. Some of them are Dawson’s Creek, Santa Barbara, As the World Turns, NYPD Blue, Supergirl, One Life to Love and Guiding Light.

4) Jessica Parker Kennedy

Along with Bart, his sister Nora Allen (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy) will also return as a guest star in The Flash Season 8. The character is the daughter of Barry and Iris, who got married in Season 7.

Kennedy is a talented Canadian actress who has also gained recognition in the American TV industry. Her television credits include Black Sails, I Love Bekka & Lucy, Colony, The Secret Circle, 90210 and Smallville.

In addition, two other guest stars include Carmen Moore as Kristen Kramer and Stephanie Izsak as Officer Daisy Korber.

Special guest stars in ‘The Flash’ Season 8

The aforementioned actors are the guest stars featured in The Flash Season 8. Apart from them, the DC superhero show will also include special guest stars who will be part of major storylines throughout the season.

One can say their characters are equally as important as those of the regular cast members, but they may only make brief appearances.

The special guest cast list includes Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi/The Atom, Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Chyler Leigh as Alex Denvers/Sentinel, Neal McDonough as Damien Darhk, Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen/Green Arrow, Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/The Atom and Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne.

Meanwhile, The Flash Season 8 premieres Tuesday, November 16, at 8.00 pm ET on The CW. The latest episodes will be available on the network’s website and app the very next day.

