'All American' Season 4 cast: Meet Samantha Logan, Daniel Ezra and others from The CW drama

All American is all set to come back with a bang as Season 4 is all set to air The CW. The sports drama is one of the most highly anticipated shows on the network and has gained more popularity since all three seasons were released on Netflix.

After Season 4 was pushed back due to COVID-19, it has finally got a premiere date. Viewers can watch the latest episodes from October 25 (Monday) on The CW channel.

All American Season 4 brings back all the regular cast members and there will also be a few new faces along with some old characters who will receive more screen time.

Meet the cast of All American

1) Spencer James is played by Daniel Ezra

All American is Daniel Ezra’s major career project. He plays Spencer James, the lead character in the series. His character will face a tragedy due to which he might have to make a few tough decisions in Season 4. James, who returned to South Crenshaw High from Beverly Hills High School for his senior year, is dating Olivia Baker on the show.

Ezra had not done much work in the film or TV industry prior to All American. His television credits include Prey, A Discovery of Witches, The Missing, No Offense, Undercover and Vera.

2) Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker from All American

In All American, Olivia Baker’s role is portrayed by American actress Samantha Jade Logan. She plays a major role in The CW show, including Spencer James’ girlfriend.

Born in Boston, Logan wanted to be an actress since she was 10 years old. She has appeared in several hit shows and films, including The Empty Man, Polaroid, 13 Reasons Why, Cruel Intentions, The Fosters, Teen Wolf, Melissa & Joey and Gossip Girl.

3) Michael Evan Behling as Jordan Baker

Michael Evan Behling plays Jordan Baker in All American. His character’s bond with Spencer James will land the latter in trouble in the upcoming season.

Behling, who was born in Ohio and raised in Columbus, was always into a variety of sports. After graduation, he went ahead to pursue a career in entertainment, which led to commercials with brands like Nike, White Castle and Finish Line.

He later bagged a role in Empire and then appeared in hit TV show Grey’s Anatomy. All American is the first show where he landed a major role.

4) Cody Christian plays Asher Adams

Cody Christian is a talented actor who plays Asher Adams in All American. Prior to The CW drama series, he appeared in multiple projects, including Teen Wolf, Pretty Little Liars, Supah Ninjas, Austin & Ally and Grey’s Anatomy.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, All American also stars Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Bre-Z as Coop, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks, Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker, Chelsea Tavares as Patience, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James and Monet Mazur as Laura Baker.

About All American Season 4

Also Read

The final episode of All American Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans curious about the aftermath of Coop’s shooting. In the Season 4 trailer, Spencer and his community want to do something about it in the wake of Coop’s death.

From Asher’s life-threatening disease to Layla’s life in danger, the show is returning with a lot of different storylines, drama and entertainment. Tune in to The CW next week to catch the new season of All American.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee