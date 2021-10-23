Where to watch 'All American' Season 4? Release date, trailer, and all about the sports drama series

Good news for All American fans! The new season returns soon. Due to the pandemic, the release date of Season 4 was postponed but now, the highly anticipated sports drama is all set to air on The CW.

The last season of All American ended on an intense cliffhanger, leaving fans curious about the upcoming storyline.

For those unaware, here's the official synopsis of All American:

“When a star high school football player from South Central is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School, two separate worlds collide.”

The series started in 2018 and bagged several nominations and one award last year.

When will All American Season 4 premiere?

All American Season 4 premieres Monday, October 25 at 8:00 pm (ET) on The CW. Those who don’t have the access to the channel can opt for streaming services such as Hulu, fuboTV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream.

Viewers can also watch the latest episodes for free on The CW app the following day or on the network’s website.

For those who want to watch the previous seasons, the episodes are available on The CW website and also, on Netflix.

All American Season 4 trailer

The network dropped the new season’s trailer on YouTube and it shows the aftermath of Coop’s (Bre-Z) shooting. His friend Spencer (Daniel Ezra) continues his senior year at South Crenshaw High and is hoping to get a scholarship for his post-graduation. However, his dreams might not come true.

In the clip, things go sideways after Coop’s death as it affects Spencer, whose community wants to unite and do something in the wake of the tragic event. It shows Spencer and his team playing a football match in memory of Coop.

The title of the first episode of Season 4 is "Survival of the Fittest".

What to expect from the new season?

All American’s last season impressed fans, especially in the final episode. In the new season, fans can expect to know the awaited results of the championship. Apart from Spencer, the fellow characters’ lives will also change.

The future of Asher (Teen Wolf actor Cody Christian) with a life-threatening condition and Carrie’s (Anna Lore) mental illness that might put Layla (Greta Onieogou) in danger are some of the major plot lines that can be explored in All American Season 4.

According to reports, fans will see more of Beverly Hills High’s quarterback JJ Parker (Hunter Clowdus) in the latest episodes. Only time will tell whether All American Season 4 will be able to win hearts or not.

