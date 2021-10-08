'Nancy Drew' Season 3 full cast list: Meet Alex Saxon, Kennedy McMann and others from CW show

Nancy Drew Season 3 is here, and this time, the quotient of teen drama in terms of romance is apparently more than in the previous seasons.

Created by Noga Landau, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, Nancy Drew is a highly anticipated mystery series on The CW. From supernatural storylines to complicated relationships, the show has everything it needs to keep viewers hooked. The credits also go to a stellar cast, which we will be taking a closer look at in this article.

Meet the cast of Nancy Drew

1) Kennedy McMann plays lead on Nancy Drew

The titular role of the CW series is played by Kennedy McMann. Born in Holland, Michigan, she is a 24-year-old trained actor and singer who has been associated with Nancy Drew since 2019. Her family includes mother Lisa McMann (an author), father Matt McMann (YouTube book reviewer) and brother Killian McMann.

The actress rose to fame with Nancy Drew. Prior to that, she did not have too many projects under her belt. She has appeared in a short film This is not a Love Letter and also featured in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

2) Alex Saxon as Ace

Alex Saxon has worked on several TV series such as The Mentalist, Ray Donovan, Finding Carter, Shooter, The Fosters and The Fix. He is also a dancer and theater artist and has been acting since the age of eight.

The Missouri actor will reprise the role of Ace in Nancy Drew Season 3. Ace is a member of the Drew Crew and also Nancy’s potential love interest.

3) Tunji Kasim as Ned ‘Nick’ Nickerson

Another Drew Crew member, Nick, is played by Tunji Kasim. From TV series to films, he has done it all. His series credits include Cold Feet, Avenue 5, Sheltand and Nearly Famous. Kasim also appeared in movies such as The Good Liar, The Kill Team, Florence Foster Jenkins and Rubenesque.

Born to a Scottish mother and Nigerian father, Kasim and his siblings were raised in a diverse and blended culture. He is an experienced theater actor who has been nominated for featuring in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Julius Caesar.

4) Leah Lewis as Georgia ‘George’ Fan

Leah Lewis is not just an incredible actress but also a talented singer. She has appeared on the NBC reality show The Voice Season 4 and often croons to raise money for charity. Her acting career consists of multiple television series and movies, including Sing It!, Best Friends Whenever, Madison High, Guidance, My Dead Ex, The Good Doctor, Charmed, Playing Dead, The Gifted and Station 19.

In Nancy Drew, Lewis plays the character of Drew Crew member Georgia ‘George’ Fan.

5) Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin

Nancy Drew's fifth friend and member of the Drew Crew is Bess Marvin, played by Maddison Jaizani. Her TV series credits include Tyrant, Versailles and Into the Badlands. The 26-year-old was born in Sale, England.

Other important and recurring cast members of Nancy Drew Season 3 include Riley Smith (as Ryan Hudson), Scott Wolf (Carson Drew) and Alvina August. The show will welcome guest star Bo Martynowska, who will appear as antagonist Temperance Hudson.

About Nancy Drew Season 3

The third season premieres Friday, October 8, at 9:00 pm (ET) on The CW. Titled The Warming of a Frozen Heart, the premiere episode will be about Nancy finding a mysterious young man’s body on the Hudson carnival grounds. The official synopsis reads:

Also Read

“The Drew Crew is drawn into the case by a host of confounding clues surrounding a new menace terrorizing the town – a killer who has an enigmatic connection to none other than Nancy’s newest foil: Temperance Hudson.”

While tormenting the Drew Crew, Temperance will be seen talking about infamous prophecies, which include a Drew Crew member dying, another losing heart and one betraying their one true love. Will the prophecies come true? Only time will tell.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee