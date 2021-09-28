'Station 19' Season 5 full cast list: Meet Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George and others from ABC's show

Station 19 is all set to return with a bang for its fifth season, with some new additions to the cast list. Releasing on Thursday, September 30 at 8.00 pm (ET) on ABC, the firefighter series' new season will premiere with a crossover episode with its parent show, Grey’s Anatomy.

While Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy is the most-anticipated ABC series, Station 19 is apparently the network’s second-highest-rated scripted series. The new season, titled Phoenix from the Flame, will deal with an accident and a fire explosion that will involve Station 19’s firefighters.

The official synopsis of the premiere episode of Station 19 Season 5 reads:

“Seattle’s brightest doctors will collide with Seattle’s boldest firefighters in unexpected ways as they work side by side to save lives.”

Meet the cast of Station 19's season 5

1) Jaina Lee Ortiz plays Andrea Herrera on Station 19

In Station 19, firefighter Andrea Herrera’s character is played by Jaina Lee Ortiz, who has been part of the series from the beginning. When the show was first introduced on Grey’s Anatomy, Ortiz’s Herrara was one of the characters that appeared in the introduction episode.

Prior to setting foot in the acting world, Ortiz was a professional salsa dancer in New York. She later moved to Los Angeles, made her TV debut in The After and then bagged the lead role in Fox’s Rosewood. After appearing on the hit series Shooter, Ortiz landed a major role in Station 19.

2) Jason Winston George as firefighter Ben Warren

Grey’s fans know Ben Warren, played by Jason Winston George. He was an attending anesthesiologist, and then a surgical resident; and Dr. Miranda Bailey's husband. Eventually, Ben left the hospital to become a firefighter at Station 19.

Before landing two of Shondaland’s major projects, Jason appeared in multiple TV series and films, such as Mistresses, With This Ring, Kidnap, Breaking In, Eli Stone, Playing the Field and The Climb among others.

3) Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes

In Station 19, Barrett Doss’ character Victoria Hughes portrayed Grey’s Jackson Avery’s girlfriend for a while. She is one of the firefighters in the spin-off series.

Doss did plenty of Broadway shows before becoming a regular on ABC. Some of her television shows include Bull, Person of Interest, Girls, Time After Time and Netflix’s Kick.

4) Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Jay Hayden is one of the experienced actors on Station 19, and plays firefighter Travis Montgomery. Prior to Staion 19, his first Shondaland project was an original series titled The Catch.

Hayden is also known for his work on other TV shows like SEAL Team, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Battleground. He also has multiple films to his credit — Wild Oats, The House Bunny, and Undrafted, to name a few.

In addition to the mentioned cast members, other talented actors who will reprise their roles in Station 19 Season 5 are Danielle Savre (Maya Bishop), Okieriete Onaodowan (Dean Miller), Boris Kodjoe (Robert Sullivan), Grey Damon (Jack Gibson), Carlos Miranda (Theo Ruiz) and Stefania Spampinato (Carina DeLuca).

The upcoming season premieres September 30 at 8.00 pm (ET) on ABC. The latest episodes can be watched the next day on Hulu.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan