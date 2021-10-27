Netflix's Cowboy Bebop live-action trailer: Easter eggs, references, and speculations

Warning: Before diving into this Netflix show's details, here's a SPOILER ALERT for the original Cowboy Bebop anime series.

Netflix is back with yet another anime adaptation, as fans wait to see if this will be a hit or a miss. Cowboy Bebop has stolen people's hearts ever since its release in 1998, becoming a cult classic over time.

When the streaming platform announced a live-action adaptation of the series, fans had mixed reactions. While some were overjoyed, others were more reluctant to embrace a live-action remake of an animated series loved specifically because it works so well as an anime.

Nevertheless, lovers and haters have been waiting in anticipation for Netflix's official trailer to drop before the series makes its worldwide release on November 19, 2021.

Dissecting Netflix'sCowboy Bebop trailer and Easter eggs

The new trailer for the Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is littered with references and Easter eggs. Fans see scenes recreated from the original anime and famous dialogues delivered by fan-favorite characters.

John Cho steals the show as Spike Spiegel, accompanied by Danielle Pineda and Mustafa Shakir, playing his crewmates Faye Valentine and Jet Black, respectively.

The trailer opens with Spike standing beside his iconic spaceship, The Swordfish II, accompanied by a slow saxophone score as he explains the hunt-or-be-hunted rules for outlaws in the year 2071.

Netflix gives fans glimpses of the recreated interior of the Bebop, the promise of high-intensity action scenes, and the past coming back to haunt our protagonists via antagonists like Vicious and former love-interests such as Julia.

Tijuana is a colonized asteroid belt, and in the anime, Spike swears by the carnitas on Tijuana (Image via Netflix, YouTube)

Other references to the original anime include the rose falling to the ground, the "Beware of the Dog" aboard the Bebop spaceship, the fight between Spike and Vicious in the church, and Spike's response to being asked whether they're good or bad guys.

However, one question incessantly bugging Bebop fans was the whereabouts of Ed, or Radical Edward, in the Netflix live-action series. While the company has made it clear that this series will not be just another version of the same story as the anime but be more of an extended universe, fans hope Ed will make an entrance later on.

Speculations

Opening of Netflix "Cowboy Bebop" live action series.

Opening of Netflix "Cowboy Bebop" live action series.

https://t.co/aHFuAkjNmG

The trailer is surprising at most, underwhelming at worst. The Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop seems to have more potential than the disaster that the live-action version of Death Note was, but ardent space cowboy fans might not be impressed.

In terms of aesthetics, the Netflix series almost resembles Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. The sci-fi atmosphere overpowers the subtle jazzy ambiance that the anime tempers it skillfully with.

However, with the original composer for the anime, the Netflix adaptation does a fantastic job in terms of soundtrack, even bringing back iconic tracks like "Ramp".

