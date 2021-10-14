Elon Musk mentions his favorite anime shows and movies

Elon Musk’s Twitter account is always being talked about due to its controversial nature. Considering his position as the head of SpaceX and Tesla, he has garnered the attention of the entire world.

However, Musk's recent Tweet has received a lot of interaction from anime fans across the world. In one of his previous Tweets, he had jokingly mentioned his excitement about being featured in Genshin Impact. But in the comments section, he mentioned his favorite set of anime series and movies, which got the fans talking.

Elon Musk mentioned his favourite anime shows and movies to a fan on Twitter

Elon Musk is one of the most influential people who is well known for his attempt to revolutionize transport through his company, Tesla. His recent tweet has taken the spotlight once again, as he mentioned his favorite anime series and movies in the comments section of the aforementioned tweet.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @PPathole Death Note, Evangelion, Ghost in the Shell, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Full Metal Alchemist, Your Name @PPathole Death Note, Evangelion, Ghost in the Shell, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Full Metal Alchemist, Your Name

Musk's favorite anime series and movies include Death Note, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Ghost In The Shell, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Your Name. Anime fans across the world are talking about his taste in anime and some were impressed with the fact that Elon Musk even watches anime.

One Twitter user was shocked as he mentioned how Elon Musk runs multiple companies, but still makes time to watch anime. He said:

Zain @itsXayn @elonmusk @PPathole I don't understand how can this guy have the time to manage more than 6 companies and live a normal life using social media and watching anime at the same time, and we say we dont have time to exercise or do chores 😃 @elonmusk @PPathole I don't understand how can this guy have the time to manage more than 6 companies and live a normal life using social media and watching anime at the same time, and we say we dont have time to exercise or do chores 😃

Anime fans went on to discuss Elon Musk's favorite character in Death Note. One fan asked him if he liked Light Yagami or L, to which he replied by uploading a GIF of L.

Suggestions for people trying to get into anime; based on Elon Musk's list

Anomaly XB-6783746 @XB__6783746 @elonmusk @PPathole Damn lol I saw DN, Your name, and ghost in the shell too as a first time viewer it's a go to @elonmusk @PPathole Damn lol I saw DN, Your name, and ghost in the shell too as a first time viewer it's a go to

From the list above, Fullmetal Alchemist, Death Note, Your Name, and Ghost In The Shell are the best shows and movies for people trying to get started. Anime can be a hit or miss for most people; it is important to pick the right show to ease into and enjoy in the longer run.

