Top 5 Anime characters that players would love to see in Fortnite

Fortnite anime crossovers have been on the players' wishlist since major collaborations became a reality.

Rumors and leaks are always rampant when it comes to Fortnite and its battle royale mode. Some leaks never come to fruition while others become forgotten.

Regardless, one can expect a plethora of crossovers and collaborations in Fortnite. Having said that, fans have been vying for more anime crossovers. This comes after the industry has gradually gained a tremendous following in the West.

5 anime characters Fortnite players want to see

5) Ryuk

Ryuk from Death Note. (Image via Shueisha)

Death Note is one of the most popular anime series of all time. Ryuk is a Shinigami who brought the Death Note book to the human world and that too, out of sheer boredom.

This monster would be perfect in the world of Fortnite. Imagine a Mythic Death Note item that allows players to instantly eliminate an opponent.

4) Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece. (Image via Toei Animation)

Also known as Straw Hat Luffy, the titular protagonist of One Piece would be an incredible fit for a pirate-themed season of Fortnite. With battle royale being based on an island, the Straw Hat Pirates showing up from the sea wouldn't be preposterous.

3) Lelouch Lamperouge

Lelouch Lamperouge of Code Geass. (Image via Sunrise)

Of Code Geass fame, the once named Lelouch vi Britannia has consistently been voted the most popular anime character of all time. As an outcast, he became Lelouch Lamperouge and was imbued with the power to dictate a person's actions. As a killing machine, he'd fit well in the winner-takes-all style of Fortnite.

2) Goku

Goku from the Dragon Ball franchise. (Image via Toei Animation)

The idea of Goku joining battle royale has been on the minds of Fortnite fans for a long time. Regarded as the most ubiquitously loved anime character, Goku has transcended the genre itself. With his boundless power and ability, he will be a welcome inclusion in Fortnite.

1) Naruto

Naruto Uzamaki. (Image via Shueisha)

There is no doubt that Naruto is the main anime character Fortnite players would love to see. It was disappointing when he did not appear in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. However, that just made fans even more eager for the gutsy ninja's arrival.

Anime has embedded itself into worldwide consciousness in recent years. With countless plaudits and success, the genre will prove to be a great collaborator for Fortnite.

