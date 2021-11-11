Who are Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's exes? All about couple as they pack on PDA at lunch date

Chrishell Stause from the Netflix-hit series Selling Sunset is currently dating her co-star and founder of The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim. The duo made their relationship official in July this year.

Since then, Chrishell Stause and Oppenheim have been spotted on romantic dates and sharing PDA moments. They first met when she joined The Oppenheim Group in 2018 as a real estate agent and have been appearing on Selling Sunset from the beginning.

While Stause-Oppenheim look happy together, they are not each other’s first partners. On that note, let’s have a look at their former relationships.

Chrishell Stause recently finalized her divorce

In January, Chrishell Stause’s divorce with This is Us star Justin Hartley was finalized. They tied the knot in 2017 and filed for divorce two years later. Before Hartley, Chrishell Stause was engaged to Matthew Morrison.

Last year, she made headlines when her name was dragged into the messy split of her Dancing with the Star partner Gleb Savchenko and his ex Elena Samodanova. However, Stause dated fellow pro dancer Leo Motsepe before falling for Oppenheim.

Meanwhile, Oppenheim dated Mary Fitzgerald, who is also an agent in his company. Their relationship ended before Selling Sunset was launched.

Fitzgerald is married to Romain Bonnet and shares a friendly relationship with Chrishell Stause and Oppenheim.

When the latter couple went public with their romance on Instagram, Fitzgerald commented on the post:

“Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s PDA photos go viral

The Selling Sunset co-stars earlier tried to keep their relationship under wraps for a long time, but since making the announcement, the two have been spotted together at multiple events.

Recently, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim were clicked during a lunch date where they were seen sharing kisses. Their PDA photos have since gone viral.

Meanwhile, they will appear as a couple for the first time on the new season of Selling Sunset. The show is about the Oppenheim Group’s real agents and their luxurious lifestyle — from dramatic relationships to selling mansions to elite clients.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The upcoming season 4 is set to premiere Wednesday, November 24, on Netflix.

Edited by Prem Deshpande