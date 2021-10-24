Where to watch 'Selling Sunset' Season 4? Release date, cast, and all about hit reality show

The wait is over! Selling Sunset is all ready to return with season 4 on Netflix. The hit real estate series is often filled with drama and glamorous looks of top real estate agents at Los Angeles' The Oppenheim Group.

After three successful seasons, the network has renewed its reality show for two seasons. Like many TV series, Selling Sunset was also affected by COVID-19 as the team faced difficulty in shooting and production, and so the release date got delayed.

When will Selling Sunset Season 4 be released?

Selling Sunset Season 4 is releasing on Wednesday, November 24 on Netflix. Its last season ended in August 2020.

Compared to the first three seasons, the gap between the third and the upcoming fourth season is huge. However, it is finally happening and fans are super excited to see what happens next on the show.

Who will all return in the new season?

Selling Sunset has gained popularity mainly because of the cast. They are fun and entertaining to watch, along with being full of drama. However, the ladies of this reality series also inspire in terms of sisterhood.

According to reports, the entire cast of Selling Sunset is making a comeback this season. The team includes Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Maya Vander, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz and Heather Rae Young.

This season also welcomes two newcomers — Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan (model and frozen food entrepreneur).

In an interview, Hernan revealed that her fellow cast members have warned her to look out for bullies on the show. Apparently, they are protective of her and have guided Hernan to ignore the negative comments.

Speaking about joining Selling Sunset Season 4, Hernan said:

"It's been really inspiring for me when I'm out and about with [the cast] and people will come up and say, 'You inspire me,' and things like that – that's why I want to do it. So that I can inspire young people the same way that a lot of my coworkers do as well.”

What to expect from Selling Sunset Season 4?

Since season 3, a lot has changed in the Selling Sunset cast’s life. Many have gotten engaged, some have become parents and a few have won legal battles. Elaborating on the same, Stause and Jason are in a relationship, Quinn became a mother of a baby boy, Young is engaged and Smith won full custody of her children after her ex-husband went missing.

The upcoming season might cover some of the points. Fans can also expect some confrontations or cold shoulders being given to Quinn. Reports claimed that Quinn had blocked Fitzgerald, Young and Stause on social media, which didn’t go down well with the latter three.

Apparently, Quinn took a jibe at her coworkers when they didn’t congratulate her on her pregnancy announcement. However, Fitzgerald clarified that she did leave her a voice note and Quinn might have blocked them. But Quinn later denied these claims.

Whether the truth will come out on Selling Sunset Season 4 or not, only time will tell. One thing is for sure, viewers will have a gala time watching the reality drama series.

Edited by Prem Deshpande