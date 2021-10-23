Where to watch 'Bering Sea Gold' Season 14? Release date, cast, and all about Discovery Channel's reality show

Bering Sea Gold is back with a new season! Discovery Channel’s hit reality show is all set to premiere Season 4 next week.

Each season, regular cast members along with wildcard dredging crews participate in this competition series to search for gold at extreme temperatures at the bottom of the Bering Sea.

The show has been entertaining viewers since 2012 and over the years, it has won awards at the BMI Film & TV Awards (2013).

The official synopsis of Bering Sea Gold reads:

“Each season of the show follows a different group of dredgers, those who search for gold in shallow waters, at the bottom of the sea or even ocean. They often collect paydirt, ground from the seabed that contains some precious ore.”

Bering Sea Gold Season 14 release date

Bering Sea Gold Season 14 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, October 26 at 8:00 pm (ET) on the Discovery channel. The latest episodes will also stream on Discovery+.

Those who do not have the channel can opt for live streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. But to watch Discovery+ exclusive content, viewers have to subscribe to the platform.

Meet the show’s cast

1) Shawn Pomrenke

He is one of the fan-favorite regulars on Bering Sea Gold. Pomrenke returns for Season 14 alongside diver Joe Fullwood. This time, the Nome miner will be seen diving into the frigid sea and fighting windchills of 50 below. Pomrenke believes a golden jackpot is lying in the river bed, but his problematic air compressor could stand between the miner and the prize.

2) Zeke Tenhoff

Tenhoff is known as the mastermind of Bering Sea Gold. His latest ice mining didn’t go as planned but he returns determined this season. The upcoming episodes will put him in a situation where Tenhoff has to build a business relationship with Pomrenke. Will his persuasion work? Only time will tell. The miner is back with a new crew on board, including brother Gabe, friend Shlomo, Gabe's pet Stormy and Steve Riedel.

3) Kris Kelly

Yet another cast member, Kris Kelly, returns for Bering Sea Gold Season 14. However, this time, he is under a lot of pressure. To win this season, he bought expensive new mining equipment at a time when he has a baby on the way. With work, Kelly now has to balance his schedule to give his newborn enough time.

Other cast members of the show include Emily Riedel, narrator Mike Rowe and wildcard Vernon Addison.

What to expect from Discovery Channel's reality show?

Bering Sea Gold Season 14 sounds promising. Viewers can expect a lot of drama as power dynamics change under pressure along with hypothermic temperatures and relentless snowstorms.

Discovery, on its website, mentions the difficulties miners are about to face next season. It reads:

“Alaska has one trick up its sleeve: bombarding the gold grounds with blizzards that are dumping more snow onto the ice than miners have ever seen.”

As mining shacks and gear get snowed-in under these conditions, miners are not going to give up. Instead, they will dig up the snow before the next blizzard hits.

