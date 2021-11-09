What is Jason Oppenheim's net worth? Broker's fortune explored as 'Selling Sunset Orange County' filming begins

Hit series Selling Sunset is returning to Netflix with Season 4. The show revolves around the world of high-end real estate in Los Angeles and the agents who sell those houses.

One of the most prominent stars on the show is Jason Oppenheim, President and Founder of The Oppenheim Group. The real estate tycoon is worth over $50 million.

Read on to find out more about Jason Oppenheim's net worth.

About Jason Oppenheim's net worth

American real estate broker and attorney Jason Oppenheim has amassed a wealth of $50 million over the years.

Oppenheim is popularly known for featuring on the reality TV series Selling Sunset. He has an impressive track record with more than $1 billion in sales and active listings of over $100 million at any given time.

California-based Jason Oppenheim graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and the UC Berkeley School of Law.

Presently, Oppenheim is the President and Founder of The Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage out of Los Angeles, California. He and his team have been the stars of Netflix's reality television series Selling Sunset since 2019.

Oppenheim has been listed as one of the Best Real Estate Agents in America by the Wall Street Journal in 2019 and the #1 Agent in the Hollywood Hills/Sunset Strip.

Oppenheim was an attorney at O'Melveny & Myers and worked with several high-profile celebrities such as Kris Humphries, Orlando Bloom, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Alba, and more.

In 2012 Jason Oppenheim bought a home in Hollywood Hills for $4.6 million. Renovations and upgrades cost him a few extra millions. The living room featured an 85-inch television that cost $65,000. Oppenheim listed the home for sale in August 2019 for $7.25 million but couldn't find himself a buyer.

Last year, Oppenheim bought a mansion worth $5.125 million in Los Angeles.

Jason Oppenheim's $5.1 million L.A. Mansion

One of Jason Oppenheim's most priced possessions includes his recent 5.1 million dollar L.A. Mansion. The 43-year-old Netflix star expressed his love for the property, saying:

"The home checks so many important boxes that I look for in a property. I Just Fell in Love With It."

The president of the Oppenheim Group didn't plan on moving, but this specific mansion completely won his heart. He said:

"I'm always looking for special properties, and when I saw this house, I just fell in love with it."

Jason Oppenheim's $5.1M L.A. Mansion (Image via WM Maccollum Photography)

The real estate mogul bagged the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in an off-market deal. He explained:

"It's well located in the Hollywood Hills; it's private and gated; it offers great interior scale with 20-foot-high ceilings; there is an enormous flat, grassy yard with a nice pool; and it has tremendous views of the entire city."

Below are a few amazing houses showcased in Selling Sunset:

Selling Sunset's spin-off Selling the OC

Netflix's unscripted series Selling Sunset is getting an Orange County spin-off. Selling the OC is currently being filmed and will premiere on the streamer sometime next year.

The show will feature Jason Oppenheim, the owner of the real estate firm Oppenheim Group, as he expands the company, having inaugurated the second office in Newport Beach.

The show will include Oppenheim as well as other Selling Sunset stars such as Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall, among other agents.

Selling Sunset Season 4 is releasing on Wednesday, November 24, on Netflix.

Edited by Shaheen Banu