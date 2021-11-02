Who is Vanessa Villela on 'Selling Sunset'? All about the 43-year-old Mexican actress

Selling Sunset is all set to return with its fourth season on Netflix. While the cast members are returning, some new faces will also be seen on the upcoming reality show.

Vanessa Villela, a 43-year-old newcomer, will join The Oppenheim Group as a real estate agent in Selling Sunset season 4. Before the network officially announced a new cast member, the show’s star Amanza Smith had dropped a hint about the same.

She shared a picture on Instagram that featured her with the Selling Sunset cast members. In the photo, another newcomer Emma Hernan is seen, but Villela is not featured. However, Smith mentioned Villela in the caption.

She wrote:

“Fam bam thank you ma’am! Welcome our dear friend @emmahernan as one of the new cast mates on Selling Sunset! We also have an amazing new woman @vannevillela not pictured here. These next two seasons are coming in HOT!”

A look at Vanessa Villela's diverse skill set

Villela is a Mexican-American actress who turned realtor for the upcoming Netflix series. The 43-year-old brunette is originally from Mexico, but later became an American citizen. She studied in Centro de Educación Artística de Televisa, a performing arts and entertainment educational institution (Mexico).

As an actress, Villela has featured in several shows, including El cuerpo del deseo, El Señor de los Cielos, En Altamar, Super Bomberos, Una Maid en Manhattan, Szerelempiac and Tres, among others.

It is unclear when she decided to become a realtor, but Villela is super excited to be a part of Selling Sunset. She expressed her joy and excitement on social media where she wrote:

“Dreams do come true. It is with great honor and excitement that the official announcement was made today about me joining the beautiful and fun cast of one of the top Netflix shows, “Selling Sunset” and the amazing team and company of Real Estate The Oppenheim Group.”

Selling Sunset Season 4 premieres this month

Fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth season of the real estate series. The previous season ended in August 2020 and viewers have had to wait a whole year for season 4.

Selling Sunset’s new season premieres Wednesday, November 24, on Netflix. The network has also renewed its reality show for a fifth season.

Selling Sunset consists of ambitious women including Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, Chrishell Stause, Romain Bonnet, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young along with newcomers Villela and Hernan.

They work as listing agents at Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s real estate company, The Oppenheim Group.

