"I have real work to do" Christine Quinn explains 'Selling Sunset' exit rumors

Selling Sunset star, Christine Quinn, is here to set the record straight on all the rumors surrounding her exit from the show. Although Christine has previously admitted to wanting a spin-off show of her own, she is here to stay.

According to her statement, Season 4 and 5 of the Netflix series will feature Quinn. Selling Sunset revolves around the professional and private lives of the agents of the high-end brokerage firm Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, California.

Christine Quinn Shuts Down Exit Rumors

An annoyed Christine tweeted, “I’m SOOOOO tired of addressing this” when asked about her future on the show. The 32-year-old star responded to the ongoing speculation by saying:

“I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I’m filming a TV show. Yall going to see me.”

Christine shared a video of herself from the Oppenheim Group office. Quinn exposed her co-stars gathered in one corner of the office as she stood apart from them.

Christine Quinn @XtineQuinn Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. Got cut off and I'm SOOOOO tired of addressing this. I am in every single episode of season 4 and 5 of selling sunset. The girls intentionally leave me out of photos. I have real work to do besides sit on my phone and prove 24/7 that I'm filming a TV show. Yall going to see me. https://t.co/MYv17l4SEY

The reality television star also wrote in another tweet, “I’m surrounded by a bunch of Benedict Arnold’s.”

A day before her co-star Heather Rae Young's wedding, Christine tweeted:

“I assure you I am at all the same events as them. I just do my job and head back to my family. Don’t need a photo to prove anything lol.”

What To Expect From Selling Sunset Season 4

After three highly successful seasons, Season 4 is finally back on Netflix. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the gap between Season 3 and 4 was quite long in comparison to the seasons that aired before.

Loads of new developments have come about in the crew's lives. Many have gotten engaged and some are now parents.

Stause and Jason are in a relationship, Quinn gave birth to a baby boy, Young is engaged and Smith won full custody of her children after her ex-husband went missing.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The entire cast of Selling Sunset is making a comeback this season. The team includes Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Maya Vander, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Christine Quinn, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz and Heather Rae Young. Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan join the cast this season.

Selling Sunset Season 4 is releasing on Wednesday, November 24 on Netflix.

Edited by Danyal Arabi