Where to watch 'Addicted to Marriage'? Release date, trailer and all about the unusual reality series

Addicted to Marriage is a new TLC series that brings a unique concept to the fans. This upcoming reality show will revolve around women who are fond of getting married.

TLC is known for introducing innovative shows that might sound strange but attract a lot of viewers. Addicted to Marriage is a reality series that stars four women who have collectively been married 20 times and are currently in relationships.

While they are ready to tie the knots once again, it is unclear whether their partners are ready to say “I do”.

When will ‘Addicted to Marriage’ premiere?

Addicted to Marriage is all set to premiere on Tuesday, November 16 at 10.00 pm (ET) on TLC.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for streaming services such as Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fubo TV, Philo and DIRECTV Stream. Viewers can also watch the latest episode on the network’s website.

‘Addicted to Marriage’ trailer

The network recently dropped the Addicted to Marriage trailer, which is overflowing with drama. The clip introduces the four leads of the show—Monette, Shae, Amy and Kecia.

While Shae, Kecia and Amy have not been married more than three or four times, Monette is a marriage champion. She has walked down the aisle 11 times.

In the trailer, Monette’s daughter says:

“My mom has been married 11 times. It would be, like, there was an issue with one of my stepdads, and I'm like, 'You don't need to leave him for that reason, like, you just don’t.’”

While the video shows how addicted the four women are to love and weddings, it also sheds light on issues of commitment, insecurity and trust.

What to expect from the TLC series

Addicted to Marriage will take fans on a journey into the lives of the four beautiful women. They will share their experiences and views on marriage and why they can’t stop thinking about weddings.

Although they have been married more than once, Kecia is the one who still demands a big wedding on Addicted to Marriage. This might not go down well with her partner.

Viewers can expect drama because the ladies will be hiding the fact from their boyfriends that they have been married before. For Amy’s fiancé, it might be a red flag and for Shae, her partner has to sign a contract.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will the women’s willingness to achieve their happy ending push their partners away? Only time will tell.

Edited by Sabine Algur