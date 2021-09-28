Who is Tom Selleck’s wife? Inside ‘Blue Bloods’ star’s 33-year-old marriage

Popular TV star Tom Selleck is returning with a new season of Blue Bloods. He plays New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, who belongs to a multi-generational family of cops.

Tom Selleck has been a part of the show from the beginning, showing commitment. The actor has shown this quality throughout his life, whether it was his eight-year stint on a TV series, Magnum P.I. (1980-88), or his loyalty toward his marriage.

Who is Tom Selleck’s wife?

In 1984, Tom Selleck met blonde beauty, Jillie Mack when she starred in the musical Cats in the West End, London. The then 38-year-old actor went night after night to watch the show, but in reality, he met 25-year-old Mack. From there, the duo’s love story began, and they got hitched in secret in 1987.

The initial years of their marriage were a bit rough as Mack was not comfortable with all the ladies’ attention that Tom Selleck was receiving. In the eighth season of Magnum P.I., Selleck decided to quit the popular sitcom and bring a balance to his work and family life. Since then, the couple has come a long way, and now, they have been happily married for 33 years.

Blue Bloods star was married before

Before Mack, Tom Selleck was married to Jacqueline Ray from 1971 to 1982. His first marriage reportedly became a victim of Selleck’s stardom, which he apparently couldn’t manage well. Although he adopted Ray’s son Kevin, it didn’t save the marriage, and they parted ways soon after. Learning from the experience, Selleck put extra effort into his second marriage.

Selleck and his children

The Blue Blood star has two children. Kevin, as earlier mentioned, is his adopted son from his first wife, and Hannah is the daughter of Selleck and Mack.

As Tom Selleck is quite private about his personal life, fans will not find him on Instagram. Hannah has also shared quite limited pictures with her family.

Meanwhile, the Friends actor will be seen on Blood Blues Season 12, which will premiere on October 1 at 10.00 PM on CBS.

