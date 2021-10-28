Where to watch '1000 lb Sisters'? Release date, trailer, and all about the reality series

1000 lb Sisters are back! The fun and dramatic duo, Tammy and Amy Slaton, is all set to bring an extra dose of entertainment for their fans.

Viewers saw the sisters shedding a few pounds in the previous season. Will they continue their weight loss journey or turn to their old ways? Only time will tell.

For those unaware, 1000 lb Sisters is a reality show filmed in Georgia about siblings who gained weight due to the habit of overeating, and in the series, they try to lose the extra pounds.

The official synopsis reads:

“The Slaton's are larger-than-life sisters who have always relied on each other and food for support. Amy, age 31, is desperate to have children but hasn't been able to due to her weight. While Tammy, age 32, is one step away from being bedridden.”

When will '1000 lb Sisters’ premiere?

1000 lb Sisters Season 3 will premiere on TLC on Monday, November 15 at 10.00 pm (ET). Each episode of the reality show will consist of a 42-minute runtime. Viewers can also opt for streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu, among others, to get the channel.

The latest episodes will even be available on Binge. Plus, those who want to watch the previous seasons can go to the network’s website.

Trailer crosses a million views

The network recently dropped the trailer of 1000 lb Sisters Season 3, which shows the sisters are going to bring a whole lot of drama to the show. The clip features Tammy realizing her new boyfriend might not like her and instead just have a fetish for dating her. This breaks her heart, resulting in a bad temper.

This season, Amy is all settled with a husband and a newborn, and she has found a new home. But she loses her mind after Tammy pisses her off. The latter is seen annoying one of the cousins as well. The sneak peek video also showed Chris going through an operation where the doctor reveals that his liver is 'pretty big.'

Since the trailer was released, the 1000 lb Sisters’ YouTube video has crossed a million views.

All about '1000 lb Sisters’ Season 3

The show has a huge fan base, and thus, fans get super involved in the sisters’ lives. According to reports, viewers have apparently found a clue in the trailer. They feel that Tammy has fallen into her old ways and is not serious about her weight loss journey anymore.

The synopsis for the third season of 1000 lb Sisters is about:

“With her weight spiraling, Tammy makes the game-changing decision to check herself into rehab for food addiction, but her stay there may be short-lived as she considers the best way to reach her goals. She also appears to be talking to a new love interest, which is cause for concern for her family, as relationships have hindered Tammy's progress in the past. Amy is dealing with her own stress, and while her dreams came true when she became a mom to son Gage, balancing the demands of motherhood with her own weight-loss goals may prove to be impossible.”

Produced by Crazy Legs Productions for TLC, 1000 lb Sisters initially showed that the siblings had struggled financially their whole lives. Fans are curious to know how the duo afforded so much food, especially fast food. Whether their questions will be answered this season, only time will tell.

Edited by Shaheen Banu