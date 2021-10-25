"I got an ultimatum": 'Below Deck' chef Rachel Hargrove addresses painful breakup with boyfriend

Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove is all set to return in season 9. She's one of the fan favorites on the reality show that revolves around the crew’s life on superyacht My Seanna.

The previous season witnessed trouble in paradise for Hargrove and her Italian boyfriend Vincenzo. Due to her life at sea, Hargrove didn’t get many chances to spend time with Vincenzo and during season 8, the duo called it quits.

Ahead of Below Deck season 9, Hargrove addressed her painful breakup with her ex-beau and claimed that it was because of the show that they parted ways.

Why did Hargrove and Vincenzo break up?

According to reports, Hargrove confessed that her participation on Below Deck turned out to be the major reason for her painful breakup. Apparently, Vincenzo, who initially didn’t have any issue with Hargrove’s career, was now against her working on boats.

Speaking about her breakup, Hargrove said:

“I got an ultimatum of, ‘Please don’t film that show.’ And then, ‘Why are you still working on boats?’ So I was, like, ‘Well, you met me doing it'.”

The situation was quite confusing for Hargrove as she didn’t understand why he would want her to leave her job that delivers financial support and security to her.

The Below Deck chef further said:

“It’s extremely difficult. I mean, it is what it is, especially if your partner’s not on the vessel with you. You’re out of port for so long and that individual is alone to their own devices. So there can be insecurities that arise and arguments or misunderstandings that happen.”

About Below Deck Season 9

Hargrove, a cosmopolitan yacht chef from Tampa, Florida, is said to be a self-taught culinary artist. From gastronomy to gluten-free pasta, the Below Deck member knows it all. As she believes in professionalism, Hargrove thinks that it is difficult for others to work with her.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Below Deck is about:

“As department ‘boat-mances' blossom, alliances form, and bonds are broken, this crew proves the Caribbean seas are as choppy as they are clear.”

While Eddie Lucas and Captain Lee Rosbach will also return to season 9 of Below Deck, other crew members to join them include new captain Sean Meagher, new chief stewardess Heather Chase, stewards Jessica Albert, Fraser Olender and deckhands Rayna Lindsey, Jake Foulger, and Wes O’Dell.

Below Deck Season 9 premieres Monday, October 25, at 9.00 PM (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi