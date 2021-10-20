Who is Rachel Hargrove? 'Below Deck' chef once auditioned for America's Next Top Model

Season 9 of Below Deck will be premiering on Monday, October 25 on Bravo. The new season is sure to bring a lot of drama, entertainment, and interesting plot twists.

Rachel Hargrove is back for another season, with some secrets out of her bag! Read on to learn more about the Below Deck chef.

Who is Rachel Hargrove on Below Deck?

Rachel is a cosmopolitan yacht chef from Tampa, Florida. The primarily self-taught chef has an extensive repertoire of culinary skills. Hargrove attended the Culinary Institute of America and held an apprenticeship at the Michelin-starred restaurant Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy.

Hargrove traveled across the globe to expand her craft. She is a master of everything from gastronomy to gluten-free pasta. Rachel isn't intimidated by any sort of charter guest preference.

Due to her high standards of professionalism, Below Deck chef Rachel confesses that it might not be easy to work with her. She is always sure to stand her ground on deck.

Rachel Hargrove on America's Next Top Model

When you're on reality TV, it's almost impossible for you to push anything below the rug. The internet recently unearthed Rachel Hargrove's 2005 audition clip for America's Next Top Model. Rachel confessed:

"Oh, yeah! That happened. That was so much fun! I was bartending and the casting director came up to me and [said], you know, um, 'Excuse me, have you ever thought about being a model?' And I thought, are you high?' I'm slinging drinks and I'm a kitchen creature, so it wasn't like, it wasn't one of those things where I was like, hey, I’m gonna go stand there at this cattle call, but it was kinda cool. They just kind of brought me through, I think it had to do with my personality being just off the wall, so… I don’t know! It was a lot of fun. Tyra's interesting. The whole experience kinda gave me an idea of what reality TV might become."

Rachel Hargrove on America's Top Model (Image via ET)

Below Deck star, Rachel was only part of the show for the initial on-camera audition but claims the experience was a blast.

"My competition is everybody, whether they’re skinny and tall or voluptuous and larger than me. Anything I can do, I’ll do it. As long as I’m not showing n*pple, I’m good to go. My grandparents are dead. I have no one to disgrace," Rachel said on Top Model.

About Below Deck Season 9

For those unfamiliar with the show, Below Deck is about:

“As department ‘boat-mances' blossom, alliances form, and bonds are broken, this crew proves the Caribbean seas are as choppy as they are clear.”

Veterans Eddie Lucas, Rachel Hargrove, and Captain Lee Rosbach will be joined by a new batch of crewmates.

Heather Chase, Jessica Albert, Fraser Olender, Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsey, and Wes O'Dell will be joining the crew for their first experience this season.

Tune into Bravo on October 25 at 9 PM ET to witness the premiere of the drama-packed series.

Edited by Prem Deshpande