Who is Rayna Lindsey? 'Below Deck' contestant is a chef and close to another yachtie

Bravo’s hit reality series, Below Deck, is all set to return with a new season. With tons of drama and entertainment packed in, the upcoming episodes will introduce exciting twists.

Season 9 of Below Deck will premiere on Monday, October 25, on Bravo. The arrival of the new deckhand, Rayna Lindsey, has fans excited. Lindsey is one of the latest additions to the crew this upcoming season. She is an experienced deckhand and scuba diver who has traveled the world.

Who is Rayna Lindsey on 'Below Deck?'

Lindsey originally hails from Minneapolis, Minnesota. She later settled in Cordova, Alaska. But as of now, the soon-to-be reality star is living in Miami, Florida. Wherever Lindsey goes, her travel instincts don't let her stay for too long.

She is set to gain new experiences as she sails through the waters of Saint Kitts, West Indies, with her fellow co-stars and crewmates.

She is also best friends with co-star Jake Foulger. The ups and downs of their relationship will be featured on the show.

TV debutant Rayna Lindsey will be sailing in uncharted Caribbean waters, but she is no newbie when it comes to working as a deckhand.

Lindsey took up the role of a deckhand in Cordova for the first time. She assisted the captain on fishing tours at Orca Adventure Lodge. Two years later, Lindsey worked at Club Med in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

She is a seasoned player at sea with experience managing a team of 11 at Club Med.

Lindsey's travel adventures

Lindsey's Instagram showcases photos and videos from her travels across the world. The deckhand's adventurer spirit is showcased through images of swimming in tropical oceans to petting tigers.

Lindsey is also an accomplished yacht chef and advanced scuba diver. One of her pictures shows her hanging out with a shark in the ocean.

About Below Deck Season 9

Below Deck fans have witnessed many talented deckhands dutifully serving on the show, but Lindsey's resumé is impressive. She is all set to become one of the iconic deckhands on the award-winning show.

Here's a sneak peek of Below Deck, Season 9:

Jessica Albert, Fraser Olender, Jake Foulger, Heather Chase, and Wes O'Dell will be joining Lindsey for their first experience this season.

Below Deck was first released in 2013 and has been an enormous hit since. After a dramatic end to season eight, fans are ready for all the drama that's about to unfold. Tune into Bravo on October 25 to witness the season premiere of the entertainment-packed series.

