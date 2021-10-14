Who is Sean Meagher on 'Below Deck'? All about the captain set to replace Lee Rosbach

Bravo’s hit reality series, Below Deck, is all set to return with a new season. With a lot of drama and entertainment, the upcoming episodes will introduce interesting twists as well.

The network recently dropped the Below Deck Season 9 trailer, and it showed a major change in the cast. Captain Lee Rosbach will apparently be replaced by newcomer Sean Meagher. The promo clips featured Meagher keeping the staff on toes while Rosbach returns at the end to 'fire' some of the crew members.

Since the trailer was released, fans have been curious to learn more about the newbie acting captain. Read on to find out more.

Who is Sean Meagher?

Born and brought up in Cape Cod, Sean Meagher got his first boat at the age of eight. By 18, he got his first Captains ticket and became one of the youngest captains to serve on Hy-Line Cruises, a local ferry company. He holds a USCG Master's Unlimited Tonnage All-Ocean License for both sail and power.

Below Deck's cast, who will be seen taking charge of the superyacht My Seanna on the reality show, had reportedly once served as charter captain of the same yacht. From the South Pacific to polar ice caps, Meagher has survived it all, including a five-year off-land mission for wildlife photography.

He believes in the 'perfect customer journey' and thus is said to be an incredible captain who also works towards spreading awareness about the dangers of plastics in the ocean. He has collaborated with The Ocean Voyages Institute to save mother Earth.

Whether Rosbach’s groomed staff of Below Deck would like Meagher’s way of handling things or not, only time will tell.

About 'Below Deck’ Season 9

The Below Deck team is back with My Seanna on the waters of St. Kitts in the Caribbean. Season 9 will see the regular cast along with a few new faces. While Meagher becomes the new captain and Eddie Lucas gets a new role as the first officer, the other crew members are chef Rachel Hargrove, new chief stewardess Heather Chase, stews Fraser Olender-Jessica Albert, and deckhands Rayna Lindsey, Jake Foulger, and Wes O’Dell.

The upcoming episodes will deal with Captain Rosbach being stranded on an island, so Meagher steps in who might not fall in the good books of the staff. The synopsis posted on the network’s website reads:

“As department “boat-mances" blossom, alliances form and bonds are broken, this crew proves the Caribbean seas are as choppy as they are clear.”

Below Deck Season 9 premieres Monday, October 25, at 9.00 PM (ET) and 8.00 PM (CT) on Bravo. The latest episodes will be available on Peacock TV the next day.

