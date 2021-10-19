Who is Fraser Olender? Meet 'Below Deck' steward with insanely beautiful photos

Bravo’s hit reality TV series, Below Deck, is all set to return with its ninth season. Like every time, the upcoming episodes are expected to be filled with a lot of drama and entertainment.

As the network recently dropped Below Deck’s trailer, it featured regular crew members along with some new faces. One of the newcomers is Fraser Olender, a steward on the superyacht My Seanna. While the promo clip didn’t reveal much about Olender or give him more screen time, his social media profile gave away a lot more about the handsome hunk.

Who is Fraser Olender?

Fraser Olender, who was born in London, England, grew up in different places around the world. Prior to becoming a steward, Olender pursued psychology at the University of Buckingham from 2011 to 2014. However, he didn’t make a career out of it. Instead, Olender became a talent agent for male models.

After working as a junior booker for two years, he got promoted to an agent at Premier Model Management. In 2019, he took a break from his job and began training for Below Deck.

On the Bravo show, he might be one of the most traveled crew members working as a steward. Olender not only travels but loves to show his Instagram followers the beauty of the world. His profile features some insanely beautiful photos of the places he has traveled to.

About Below Deck Season 9

The trailer for Below Deck has made fans curious as it shows a new captain taking hold of the superyacht. Newcomer Sean Meagher is seen replacing Captain Lee Rosbach, who is apparently stranded on an island and will return after a few episodes.

So, stew Olender will join Captain Lee’s team but under Meagher’s supervision for the time being. In the promo video, an exhausted Olender said:

“Is it just me, or do you feel like a volcano is about to erupt?”

The drama that will unfold under Meagher’s power and Captain Lee’s return will be super interesting to watch.

For those unaware, Below Deck is about:

“As department ‘boat-mances' blossom, alliances form, and bonds are broken, this crew proves the Caribbean seas are as choppy as they are clear.”

In addition to the aforementioned cast, crew members include Eddie Lucas in a new role as the first officer, chef Rachel Hargrove, new chief stewardess Heather Chase, stew Jessica Albert, and deckhands Rayna Lindsey, Jake Foulger, and Wes O’Dell.

Below Deck Season 9 premieres Monday, October 25, at 9.00 PM (ET) on Bravo.

