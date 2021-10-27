Where to watch 'Dexter: New Blood'? Release date, trailer and all about Showtime series

Dexter: New Blood is finally here with a release date and fans can’t keep calm. With Michael C. Hall as the lead actor, the crime drama brings back the butcher aka the serial killer in a new show.

Dexter: New Blood is a continuation of the original show and it will be treated as a limited series, starring some old and new characters. Originally, Dexter consisted of eight seasons that ended in 2013.

The official synopsis of Dexter: New Blood reads:

“Are you ready for Dexter’s return? Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons."

When will 'Dexter: New Blood’ premiere?

Dexter: New Blood is all set to premiere Sunday, November 7 on Showtime at 9:00 PM (ET). Those who don’t have the channel can subscribe through several paid streaming services, such as Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV App, fuboTV, sling, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV.

The latest episodes of the thriller drama will also be available on the network’s site. Viewers can also watch Dexter (original) on Showtime online.

'Dexter: New Blood’ trailer crosses 11 million views

The announcement of the limited series, Dexter: New Blood, was made at the beginning of this year. Since then, the official social media pages of the thriller series have been posting several clips and photos, teasing fans about the show.

The network dropped its trailer last month and since its release, the YouTube views on the trailer have crossed 11 million. In the clip, Dexter Morgan begins a new life as James Lindsay in Iron Lake, New York, leaving behind his past in Miami.

The video shows him trying to stay away from his dark side, but then he admits that he is “an evolving monster”. It also gives a glimpse of his sister Debra (who died in Dexter) saying:

“You are a serial killer. Have you learned nothing?”

What to expect from the Showtime series?

Viewers can expect more to Dexter’s character, who will be seen trying to fight the urge to kill. Plus, Debra's return has left fans intrigued.

Speaking about her character, actress Jennifer Carpenter said:

“What purpose would I serve coming back? I thought the only reason to bring the show back was so we could see what would become of an unmedicated, unchecked, unpunished, decoded, serial killer. What would the dark passion passenger look like if it had an all-access pass to this man? I wanted to come back and haunt him, comfort him, console him, encourage him, love him, hate him, and ruin him.”

Apart from Hall and Carpenter, Dexter: New Blood will also star Clancy Brown, Johnny Sequoyah, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, David Magidoff, Katy Sullivan and Alano Miller, among others.

Expectations are super high from Dexter: New Blood, which will consist of 10 episodes. The storyline will take a jump of 10 years and at the end of the trailer, Dexter comes face-to-face with his son. What will happen next? Only time will tell.

Edited by Danyal Arabi