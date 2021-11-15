Memes galore as DaBaby and DaniLeigh's Instagram argument takes internet by storm 

Rapper DaBaby and his child's mother and fellow musician DaniLeigh recently took to Instagram live to air their dirty laundry. The couple were seen arguing with each other relentlessly, leaving the internet amused.
R&B musician DaniLeigh has been in an on-and-off relationship with the 29-year-old rapper. The two welcomed their first child together in August this year.
In the very public argument captured online, the pair were seen throwing insults at each other as DaniLeigh was feeding their child. DaBaby also called the ‘Cravin’ singer a “crazy girl” before shutting off his Instagram live.
According to Hot97, police also appeared at DaBaby’s house steps, asking DaniLeigh to leave his house.
DaBaby responds to heated Instagram live argument
Since the couple’s not-so civil discussion went viral on social media, the 29-year-old rapper released a lengthy statement on his Instagram stories. DaBaby wrote:
“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls.”
He also stated that he wanted “to swiftly remove himself from any of the hostile behaviour put on display.”
The Clevland- native singer assured his fans that he did not press charges on DaniLeigh but “just want(ed) her peacefully removed.”
Although the "Ball if I want to" tried to cushion the blow by issuing his statement, the internet was having a field day with their Instagram live argument.
DaniLeigh shares her side of the story on social media
While stating that the couple has been living together for the past three months since the birth of their child, she shared:
“This man is mad bs I had a Plan B sent to his condo. Obviously he prob want me out so he can f**k on his baby lmother and other hoes. While I just had my first child.”
She added:
“This all goes to say that this man is a f**king coward!!!!! I’m sleeping after cooking him dinner and he wanna say I needa go!”
At the end of her Instagram story statement, she shared that DaBaby was kicking her and their baby out of his house.