Why is DaBaby getting canceled? Rapper apologizes for homophobic rant, but the internet is far from convinced

DaBaby recently came under fire for making homophobic comments onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. He was also called out for his offensive statements about individuals diagnosed with HIV.
During his performance, the rapper attempted to engage the audience and made certain derogatory remarks in the process:
"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone light up. Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up."
The statement caused massive outrage on social media, and DaBaby received severe backlash online. He was criticized by the Terrence Higgins Trust as well as notable musicians like Elton John and Madonna.
Social media users were further enraged after the “Rockstar” singer defended his actions by posting another disappointing rant on Instagram. As a result of his behavior, the rapper was reportedly dropped from several music festivals.
In response, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to issue an official apology for his statement. However, the apology has failed to convince the internet so far.
Twitter reacts to DaBaby’s apology for discriminatory comments
Following the Rolling Loud Festival controversy, DaBaby was dropped from music festivals like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball. His performance at the UK Parklife Festival was also canceled.
Meanwhile, Dua Lipa reportedly removed the “Levitating” remix, a song featuring the rapper, from streaming services.
More recently, DaBaby was dropped from the lineup for the Day N Vegas festival. He was reportedly replaced by Roddy Ricch.
Amid the online backlash, DaBaby took to Instagram to apologize for his offensive words:
"I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important."
Before making the apology, the musician also called out the online community for constantly criticizing him since the controversy:
"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging."
However, DaBaby’s latest statement backfired once again, leaving the internet far from impressed. Social media users were disappointed with the nature of the apology and called out the rapper again.
Netizens flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the apology:
As criticism continues to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if DaBaby will be able to make a comeback after the major setback that stemmed from his own controversial actions.
