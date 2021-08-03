Why is DaBaby getting canceled? Rapper apologizes for homophobic rant, but the internet is far from convinced

DaBaby recently came under fire for making homophobic comments onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. He was also called out for his offensive statements about individuals diagnosed with HIV.

During his performance, the rapper attempted to engage the audience and made certain derogatory remarks in the process:

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone light up. Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up."

The statement caused massive outrage on social media, and DaBaby received severe backlash online. He was criticized by the Terrence Higgins Trust as well as notable musicians like Elton John and Madonna.

Social media users were further enraged after the “Rockstar” singer defended his actions by posting another disappointing rant on Instagram. As a result of his behavior, the rapper was reportedly dropped from several music festivals.

In response, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to issue an official apology for his statement. However, the apology has failed to convince the internet so far.

Twitter reacts to DaBaby’s apology for discriminatory comments

Following the Rolling Loud Festival controversy, DaBaby was dropped from music festivals like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball. His performance at the UK Parklife Festival was also canceled.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa reportedly removed the “Levitating” remix, a song featuring the rapper, from streaming services.

More recently, DaBaby was dropped from the lineup for the Day N Vegas festival. He was reportedly replaced by Roddy Ricch.

Amid the online backlash, DaBaby took to Instagram to apologize for his offensive words:

"I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important."

Before making the apology, the musician also called out the online community for constantly criticizing him since the controversy:

"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging."

However, DaBaby’s latest statement backfired once again, leaving the internet far from impressed. Social media users were disappointed with the nature of the apology and called out the rapper again.

Netizens flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the apology:

DaBaby’s apology was DaBogus — Adam ElIis (@adamtotscomix) August 3, 2021

Twitter after reading the "apology" an intern at DaBaby's record label wrote for him. #DaBaby #DaBookings pic.twitter.com/Un6Merpzwy — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) August 2, 2021

DaBaby giving his PR team instructions on what his apology tweet should look like and why: pic.twitter.com/eLb75QpDSq — Dominique Jackson (@HoodPlugComedy_) August 2, 2021

DaBaby after his PR team forced him to post that fake ass apology

pic.twitter.com/jUWzh9pxLu — justin timberlake abolitionist (@rarecandyxcx) August 2, 2021

DaBaby’s latest apology video just dropped pic.twitter.com/FqbvMLAlhc — Mom (@2icyy) July 29, 2021

If dababy wanted to be educated like he said in that “apology”, he would’ve made an effort as soon as he got off the rolling loud stage… not talk more shit about the people he offended. — Tia 🥭 (@SkrrtOnTia) August 2, 2021

DaBaby attempting to write a good fake apology to the LGBT community before handing it over to his PR team. pic.twitter.com/H1yPzvMGs7 — JOURDON⚡ (@DynamoSuperX) August 2, 2021

The thing about Dababy is he wanted to act like he didnt care until his DaBookings started decreasing and his money started getting effected.



If ur not sorry thats fine bc ur grown as fuck. Don’t give a backhanded apology and pretend ur sorry. https://t.co/NzzpdkAvvW — 🤎 (@BBLACKeverythin) August 2, 2021

DaBookings is trending after DaBaby's second lame apology to the LGBTQ community. Oops! pic.twitter.com/EdNQ6VquJX — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 2, 2021

This is DaBaby's version of the apology that his publicist threw out. pic.twitter.com/RSTWpHcLJo — Hella Mega Tour 8/8/21 (@K3nzieArrowh3ad) August 2, 2021

DaBaby apology is hilarious because not only do we know he’s only doing it because he’s losing money it also dispels all that “IDGAF” posturing he’s been doing so he looks like trash *and* a coward — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 2, 2021

There ain’t no apology DaBaby’s PR team can write that can save him now.



He stood on that stage and said what he said with his chest. He’s not sorry, he’s just worried about losing more of DaBookings. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 2, 2021

An Apology from DaBaby after justifying and doubling down on his comments THREE times and losing 4 engagements is not an apology, it’s an attempt to save his dying career. pic.twitter.com/pdwGfO7c75 — Antravis Bisou (@revivemilestone) August 2, 2021

Not DaBaby making his publicist write this "apology" for him after doubling and tripling down on his offensive homophobic rant. It is too late for this now. pic.twitter.com/3HNERSr4FD — 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) August 2, 2021

As criticism continues to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if DaBaby will be able to make a comeback after the major setback that stemmed from his own controversial actions.

