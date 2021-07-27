What did DaBaby say? Rapper's "Rolling Loud" controversy explained as he faces backlash over homophobic comments

DaBaby has landed in hot waters for making homophobic and discriminatory comments onstage. The rapper performed at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on Sunday, July 25th.

While interacting with fans, midway through the show, the singer hurled certain profanities against HIV-positive individuals and the LGBTQ+ community. Some of his statements were also allegedly sexist.

In an attempt to ask attendees to turn on flashlights for the gig, DaBaby said:

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that'll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone light up. Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain't sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up."

The comments caused massive online outrage, with several social media users immediately calling out the musician for his derogatory statements. DaBaby also faced criticism from the Terrence Higgins Trust, a charity organization that works towards HIV prevention and awareness.

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

In an interview with Pink News, Richard Angell, Campaigns Director of the Terrence Higgins Trust, called out DaBaby for his comments:

"Comments like DaBaby's perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV. You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you're diagnosed and accessing treatment. That's why it's important to challenge anything that deters people from testing and learning the facts about HIV."

Following the criticism, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to defend his actions, though his reply did not sit well with fans, earning him further backlash.

Twitter slams DaBaby for homophobic and discriminatory statements

The American rapper posted a series of videos on his Instagram story to address the controversial statements from the Rolling Loud Festival. However, he ended up calling out the online community in response:

"Imma address this weak-a** internet s*** one time, and then I'm a get back to giving my love to my fans. What me and my fans do at the live show, it don't concern you n****s on the internet, or you bitter b****es on the internet. It's not your business."

He also mentioned that the actions on his live shows cannot be rightly conveyed to people watching the gigs online:

"What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it'll never translate correctly to someone looking a little five-six second clip from their goddamn crib on their phone. It just don't work like that."

He further accused the internet of "twisting" his words:

"Cause regardless of what you m*********ers talking about, how the internet done twisted up my m*********ing words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f*** up… The lights went up gay or straight, you wanna know why? 'Cause, even my gay fans don't got f*****g aids, stupid-a** n****s. They don't get aids, my gay fans they take care of themself. They ain't no nasty gay n****s, see what I'm saying? They ain't no junkies."

The nature of the response immediately backfired, leaving more fans enraged at the rapper. Netizens flocked to Twitter in large numbers and slammed DaBaby for his inappropriate words and behavior:

@DaBabyDaBaby So you're a homophobe's rubbish, let your career turn to dust, like the cocaine you inhale up your fucking nose. GARBAGE!



DaBaby 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — ᴍᴀʀᴄᴏs xᴀᴠɪᴇʀ (@marcosxavierr__) July 26, 2021

DaBaby just killed his own career by exposing himself as a homophobe when he could’ve just sat there & be quiet. But I’m glad, I can’t think of one hit of his. Bye homophobe! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/uCfbqgsB8k — 𝐣𝐜 (@thejcmendoza) July 26, 2021

does dababy not realize that HIV is not specifically tailored to gay men…? plus people contract HIV thru birth sometimes, that doesn’t mean they are nasty. he pissin me off fr pic.twitter.com/Qn4WcYAs8X — ً (@KJRMINAJ) July 26, 2021

I'm not a fan of cancel culture but its time for the industry to let go of DaBaby. His comments specifically targeted people living with HIV, AIDS, women, and gay men, unprovoked. Not only was it ignorant as hell, offensive but sir, what the hell is wrong with you? He has to go. — Tevon A. Blair, M.A. (@TevonBlair) July 26, 2021

DaBaby: Having HIV/AIDS will kill you in 2-3 weeks.



All the People currently living with HIV, Scientists, Pharmaceutical companies, #UequalsU organizations, and more: pic.twitter.com/JR2qmqsI4W — Howie (@whal51O) July 26, 2021

What DaBaby said was literally unprecedented and unnecessary. Like what was the reason?? To show how much of a bigot and homophobe you are ? — Logan Stezzington (@Rawlegend) July 26, 2021

DaBaby is exactly who we’ve known him to be: an abuser, a homophobe, a person who defends violence against Black women. None of us are genuinely surprised though we should certainly be angry. — Preston “Boycott Nellie’s” Mitchum, he/him (@PrestonMitchum) July 26, 2021

DaBaby is a disturbing human being. You guys will make an homophobe misogynist famous... — no yeah (@sanrio_sadist) July 26, 2021

DaBaby is the one of the least surprising homophobe-reveals to date — CJ (@cjdelgay) July 26, 2021

It’s the fact that DaBaby could’ve literally got up on stage and talked about ANYTHING. I mean could’ve literally got on stage and bragged about some pussy or something heterosexual but decided to spew homophobia and HIV shame ppl? Y’all don’t think that shit is v weird????!! — Normani’s Hooks (@yourdadsfav40) July 26, 2021

We gotta stop tolerating homophobia and misogyny in rap thats why mfs like Dababy gotta platform — onyeka (@onyekaorise) July 26, 2021

DaBaby's homophobia on stage at Rolling Loud 🤮 pic.twitter.com/17VXoghjAb — Jack White (@Jack5326) July 26, 2021

DaBaby not even making any sense, just spouting homophobia — ML Kejera (@KejeraL) July 26, 2021

dababy being homophobic talking about spreading HIV/AIDS while performing in front of a crowd of 1000s of ppl in a global pandemic is a juicy contradiction — AR (@_anichelle) July 26, 2021

Whoever threw that shoe at dababy, you are doing the Lords work. 👏🏽



pic.twitter.com/YWAwfFQAAl — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) July 26, 2021

As severe backlash and heavy criticism against DaBaby continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the "Rockstar" singer will adequately address the situation in the days to come.

Also read: What did Kid Rock say? Rapper under fire after being filmed using a homophobic slur onstage at a Tennessee bar

Help us improve our coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer