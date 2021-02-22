"I don't Siwa they so mad": DaBaby responds to backlash over JoJo Siwa diss in "Beatbox Freestyle"

After facing a wave of backlash over a Joelle Joanie "JoJo Siwa" Siwa lyric in his latest "Beatbox Freestyle" track, Jonathan Lyndale "DaBaby" Kirk has addressed the criticism with a tongue-in-cheek response.
The 29-year old recently grabbed headlines after surprisingly referring to JoJo Siwa as a b***h in his latest song.
His unwarranted lyrics directed at the teenage sensation were soon ripped apart by an incensed online community, as scores of JoJo Siwa fans took to Twitter to call him out.
After being subjected to a barrage of memes and trolls, the American rapper recently responded to the online ruckus in a tweet. He revealed that the Twitter community had misconstrued his wordplay:
He also revealed that his 3-year-old daughter is JoJo Siwa's "No 1 fan," extending his love and support to her.
In another series of tweets, he indulged in some more wordplay by sardonically mocking the overwhelming reaction to his Beatbox Freestyle:
With his recent shoutout to JoJo Siwa, DaBaby may have quashed rumors of a beef with the youth icon, but Twitter remains a tad skeptical.
DaBaby puts an end to talks of a beef with JoJo Siwa
With his recent series of tweets, DaBaby appeared to mock the Twitterati, who often get carried away at the spur of the moment.
In his Instagram story, he clapped back at popular entertainment page The Shade Room for exacerbating the rumors about a potential beef with JoJo Siwa via the following message:
"Y'all MF's sick lol. Y'all ok with that child being tricked into thinking I got a problem with her, WE F*CK WIT YOU JOJO"
Through his recent statements, it appears that he never intended to diss JoJo Siwa, as he was merely using wordplay in his song.
One Twitter user pointed out what he could have possibly meant vis a vis what it ended up sounding like:
As fans and critics continue to duke it out online, DaBaby seems to be cashing in on the online hype. He promoted his "Beatbox Freestyle" track which has already raked in more than 3.5 million views so far:
While his recent statements might very well have put to rest rumors of a beef with JoJo Siwa, the Cleveland native continues to serve as fodder for a barrage of hilarious online memes and trolls.