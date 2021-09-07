"Meghan Markle suffered like Princess Diana", fans draw comparisons in Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lives took centerstage in the third installment of Harry & Meghan franchise: Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. The feature explored the couple's many decisions since leaving the palace, welcoming their second baby, and how Princess Diana fit into the narrative, albeit dramatized.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter has reacted strongly to the Lifetime film. Several have commented that Meghan Markle and Princess Diana are similar in ways more than one.

Meghan Markle suffered like Princess Diana

Wheww the flashbacks, the comparisons to Princess Diana, the sass, the shade, and ultimately the resiliency of a bad ass black woman and a solid man behind her #EscapingThePalace pic.twitter.com/8fL1DWGBgU — Christa Breanne (@EsquiredNowWhat) September 7, 2021

A fan commented:

"I remember when the British Media tried to push Kate as the 'New Diana' when we all know that it's Megan that she would feel the closest to. #EscapingThePalace."

Another pointed out:

"Meghan suffered just like Diana did and never got the help she needed because the royal family doesn't believe in mental health help. #EscapingThePalace."

A third wrote:

"The flashes back to when Diana was suffering is killing my heart because it's so parallel to what Meghan is going through. The only difference is that Harry came to her aid to dry her tears. #EscapingThePalace."

What happened to Princess Diana?

Everyone knows a thing or two about the car crash that caused Diana's death, and conspiracy theories surrounding the accident are endless. That her life ended abruptly and tragically is known to most, but what preceded the unfortunate incident?

Several years ago, British journalist Andrew Morton opened up to Fox to share his side of the story and how he had gotten Princess Diana to talk all about life at the palace.

Princess Diana was apparently desperate to get her story out because she believed everyone saw her as this two-dimensional, media-made figure.

He further explained:

"She felt like she was enduring a lonely miserable life inside the palace and outside, she was adored… It was incredibly frustrating as far as she was concerned because everyone still believed in the fairy tale. And she knew it was a nightmare."

Meghan Markle told her story too, unabashed and scathing

That Meghan Markle "suffered" like Princess Diana is not a half-bad claim that fans have made. Sure, they got carried away and were emotional watching Sydney Morton play out Meghan Markle's life onscreen. However, the Suits star did make a few surprising claims of her own regarding life inside the palace gates.

In her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed she had thoughts of self-harm.

She explained:

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace premiered on Labor Day on Lifetime. Directed by Menhaj Huda, the Lifetime film also stars Jordan Dean, Laura Mitchell, Maggie Sullivun, and Jordan Whalen in key roles.

