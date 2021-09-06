Where was Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace filmed? All you need to know about Lifetime's take on the royal saga 

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace may be the third installment in the Harry & Meghan franchise, but the buzz is unparalleled. From the couple's decision to ditch the palace for a life free of royal duties in the United States to the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, the film intends to cover it all. Hopefully, it does justice to the OG narrative.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace stars Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean in the lead roles, with Maggie Sullivun as the Queen, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, and Jordan Whalen as Prince William.

Where was Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace shot?

According to a CTV News report, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace was shot from May 17 through June 10 in Metro Vancouver. Hotel Vancouver, the Vancouver Club and Hycroft Mansion were the venues of choice. Some of the Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace scenes were also filmed in West Vancouver, Langley and Abbotsford.

Apparently, the palatial mansions will make for scenes set in the United Kingdom, while the waterfront areas will largely depict North America.

Should the film have been made?

It's a difficult argument, really. There'll always be a downside to dramatizing sensitive topics. Winfrey's interview resulted in a plethora of speculation, which deeply impacted the couple, the palace and its loyalists.

Ever since the episode aired, the back-and-forth between said parties has only intensified. If viewers can keep an open mind and consume the film like it's another movie, then all is well and good. Otherwise, social media will go into overdrive.

Meanwhile, Morton, in an interview with Media Village, explained that people would have to understand that she's an actor playing a role and that she's not Meghan Markle's biographer.

She continued:

"I'm not her. So, I have to remove myself from the conversation. But there's a part of me that thinks if people watch this and respond strongly, then we've done something right."

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss. Menhaj Huda directed the film, and Scarlett Lacey wrote the script.

The Lifetime film premieres on September 6, Monday, at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Readers who don't have access to cable may subscribe to live TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Philo, or Hulu with Live TV. For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh