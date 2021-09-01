Who is Arthur Chatto? All about Queen Elizabeth's great nephew and first royal set to join the Marines

Queen Elizabeth's great nephew, Arthur Chatto, is all set to join the Marines, becoming the first royal to do so since Prince Edward in 1986. He has been officially accepted to train as an officer in the Royal Marines under its 32-week program.

Sources close to the royal told The Sun that the Queen is proud of his decision and that Prince Edward is also supportive:

“Arthur Chatto has been accepted to train as an officer in the Royal Marines. Arthur has even been going off into the wilds at Balmoral with all his kit and camping out as he prepares for the commando training. He has gone straight into the officer training in this year’s intake and is very keen and up for it. It’s a dead cert he’ll get a lot further than Prince Edward ever did.”

Prince Edward dropped out of the course after four months of rigorous training in late 1980s. However, Arthur Chatto has already started practicing with his own kit in Balmoral. He reportedly went camping in the Scottish Highlands and has been undertaking 20-mile hikes.

He is already a fitness influencer and world-class athlete. He was part of the youngest team ever to complete the GB Row Challenge last year.

Meet Arthur Chatto as he prepares to join the Royal Marines

Arthur Chatto is Princess Margaret's grandson and 29th in line to the throne (Image via Getty Images)

Arthur Chatto was born to Lady Sarah and artist David Chatto on February 5, 1999. He is Princess Margaret’s grandson and 29th in line to the throne. The 22-year-old came under the limelight during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018, stunning the world with his charming looks.

He studied at Westminster Cathedral Choir School and also attended Eton College. He currently studies geography at the University of Edinburgh. He was a part of the Combined Cadet Force in Eton that helped him learn several military skills.

He is an avid athlete and fitness enthusiast. He is a professional rower and also takes interest in mountaineering, scuba diving and boxing. The royal recently started working as a fitness instructor at the Bound Fitness gym with a specialization in endurance training and strength building.

Arthur Chatto and his rowing team were the youngest group to complete the GB Row Challenge. They covered 2000 miles and rowed for 42 days to finish the challenge under the Tower Bridge.

He has also been involved in philanthropic activities and attempted to raise funds with his rowing team to support the British Red Cross and Just One Ocean during the coronavirus pandemic.

The London-native is also the official brand ambassador for English watchmaker Elliot Brown and outdoor garment company Jottnar. He gained immense following on social media within a few years. His now-deleted Instagram page had 200,000 followers.

Arthur Chatto is reportedly in a relationship with fellow Edinburgh student Lizzie Friend. He previously took his rumored girlfriend on a date to Royal Ascot. She was also seen cheering for the royal during the row challenge.

