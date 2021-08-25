Who is Beatrice Borromeo? Italian model edges out Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to be named "Most Stylish Royal"

Beatrice Borromeo has been named the "Most Stylish Royal" by society bible Tatler. The 36-year-old has taken the crown as the most stylish European royal, edging out style icons Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The publication particularly noted the unique choice of her wedding outfit in 2015. At her wedding to Pierre Casiraghi, the Italian aristocrat donned four different haute couture gowns.

While Valentino designed two dresses for her civil service in Monaco, Armani Prive created two more gowns for her religious service in Lake Maggiore. Tatler dubbed it as proof of Beatrice Borromeo’s “sartorial savoir-faire.”

The magazine also mentioned that nearly six years after her wedding, the Italian native continues to maintain her elegant fashion sense:

“With a penchant for Valentino, Armani Prive and Chanel, it’s no surprise that the mother-of-two cuts an elegant figure everywhere she goes – whether it’s a red carpet, a royal appearance or simply yacht-hopping.”

In 2015, Vogue dubbed Borromeo’s wedding dresses as "a love letter to the greats of Italian fashion." Luxury fashion stylist, Miranda Holder, told Yahoo! News that the Monaco royal’s fashion sense stems from her “confidence”:

"She embraces womanhood, embodying beauty and grace - her fabulous sense of style is as much about her inner confidence as it is the clothes she wears."

The stylist also mentioned that Beatrice Borromeo’s fashion statement is almost unmatched:

"Beatrice artfully combines old-school sophisticated Hollywood glamour with an effortless 'undone edge’, there is almost a Kate Moss-inspired rock chick aesthetic - a look which can be tricky to pull off."

The former model recently appeared at the Red Cross Summer Concert alongside the Royal Family of Monaco, wearing a stunning black gown.

She has consistently stood out at the annual Rose Ball for The Princess Grace Foundation, among other royal events.

Beatrice Borromeo has previously stunned audiences at prominent events like Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and the Cannes Film Festival.

Meet stylish royal Beatrice Borromeo of Monaco

Beatrice Borromeo of Monaco is also a model, political journalist, and documentary filmmaker (Image via Getty Images)

Beatrice Borromeo was born to Count Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo of Arona and Countess Paola Marzotto on August 18, 1985 in San Candido. She grew up in an Italian aristocratic family with her brother, Carlo Ludovico Borromeo.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in law from the Bocconi University of Milan and a Master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. Borromeo began modeling when she was 15.

She went on to model for brands like Chanel, Valentino, Trussardi and became the face of Blumarine. In addition to modeling, the royal is also recognized as a political journalist and documentary filmmaker in her hometown.

She began her career in journalism as a broadcaster of the Italian talk show Anno Zero on Rai 2 TV network. She also worked as a radio show host for Radio 105 Network. She even contributed to Newsweek and the Daily Beast.

Beatrice Borromeo went on to interview famous Italian politicians like James Ellroy and Marcello Dell’Utri, among others. She directed a documentary about mafia women called Mamma Mafia, her only English language film project. She has directed several other Italian documentaries throughout her career.

The former journalist garnered huge media attention after dating Pierre Casiraghi, the youngest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover.

The duo reportedly met as fellow students at Bocconi University in Milan. The couple tied the knot in 2015 after seven years of relationship. Their civil ceremony took place in the Prince’s Palace of Monaco. The pair welcomed their first child in 2017 and second in 2018.

Beatrice Borromeo was given the Special Envoy for Human Rights for F4D in November 2015. Earlier this year, she was appointed brand ambassador for French luxury brand Dior.

Edited by Srijan Sen