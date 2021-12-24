Is Noah Beck still dating Dixie D’Amelio? Exploring the TikTok couple’s relationship timeline as former hints at split

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio may have broken up, according to Noah’s reply to a comment on one of his latest TikTok.

The 20-year-old former soccer player turned social media influencer recently posted a couple of TikToks he shot at an amusement park. In one of the videos, a follower asked him if he was still dating Dixie, to which the creator blatantly replied with a “Nah”. The video garnered over 2 million views and 2000 comments.

Noah Beck had been dating the D’amelio sister for over a year, and the two were purportedly going steady.

Screenshot of the reply made by Noah to the comment (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio relationship timeline

Here is the entire timeline of their relationship, preceding the recent breakup statement by Noah.

July 2020: Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio start hanging out together more than usual. They put up multiple TikTok’s together and even promote the latter’s new song.

August 2020: Dixie finally announces her breakup with Griffin Johnson in her YouTube video, “My Last Date with Griffin”, which she posted on August 2.

Later that month, she and Noah shoot for Dixie’s music video and are later seen at Saddle Ranch. When the paparazzi comments that they looked great as a couple, Dixie promptly replies with “a couple of besties.”

September 2020: Noah Beck permits fans to ship him with Dixie but denies any romantic relationship rumors. The couple is spotted being cozy while hanging out at the Malibu beach.

On September 16, Dixie posts an exclusive behind-the-scenes of her new music video on her YouTube channel. The couple kissed at one point in the clip.

Screengrab from the music video ‘Be Happy’ (Image via Dixie D’Amelio/YouTube)

Fans and media are convinced of a romantic link between the two creators, but Dixie D’Amelio denies the rumors. She explains that she chose Noah Beck because she was more comfortable shooting something up and close with a friend rather than a stranger.

“I’m a very awkward person, and I had this scene, like up close and personal to a boy. I picked him because I’m friends with him, and I just thought it would be easier than some random boy because I definitely would not be able to do that.”

Dixie’s ex, Griffin, drops a song called “Convenient”, shading the two creators on September 21.

Noah later reveals in an interview that this was the first day he confessed to Dixie about his feelings for her, and when the two exchanged “I love yous “.

The couple officially gets together on September 25, when Noah surprises the older D’Amelio sister on Malibu Beach.

October 2020: The couple goes public about their relationship. While Noah Beck does it on October 5 in an interview with AwesomenessTV, Dixie D’Amelio confirms the news the following day in a YouTube video where Thomas Petrou fills her room with censored NSFW pictures of her new beau.

Screengrab from video ‘I Filled Dixie’s Room With Pictures Of Noah!’ (Image via Thomas Petrou/YouTube)

As the couple celebrates its one-month anniversary on October 26, Noah posts an Instagram story wishing his partner.

November 2020: Dixie announces on Twitter that she is single. The TikTok star quickly deletes the tweet and denies the breakup on Instagram. The couple frequently posts loving views about each other on social media and interviews.

December 2020: The duo is going steady, frequently posting appreciative messages about each other.

April 2021: On April 15, in Dixie’s podcast Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix, the couple reveals details about their relationship and working together on Dixie’s music video together. This is when fans find out about their confession exchange on the day.

August 2021: Dixie D’Amelio celebrates her 20th birthday on August 12. Noah Beck posts a series of stories on Instagram wishing her a happy birthday.

On August 19, Noah Beck spread more light on their relationship in an interview with GQ. He shares his thoughts on Dixie’s ex, saying he never had a good vibe with him. He compliments Dixie multiple times and tells the magazine they are happy together, not faking it for the clout.

December 2021: On December 23, Noah Beck replies “Nah” to a comment on his TikTok asking, “Are you still with Dixie.”

Neither Dixie D’Amelio nor Noah Beck has commented on the latter’s TikTok reply.

