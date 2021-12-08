BTS individual Instagram accounts: BIGHIT MUSIC reveals reason behind latest social media frenzy

Giving netizens and fans yet another gift for the holiday season, all seven members of K-pop sensation BTS launched their own Instagram accounts. According to official reports, on December 6, all seven members of the band took to Instagram. They not only created their social accounts but also started following one another and posting pictures.

Since its debut on June 13, 2013, the band has managed its social media activities and communicated to fans through a joint account operated by their label. The main line of communication was their official Twitter account.

Currently, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin, V, and Suga have established their line of communication with their fan base.

BTS's management label, BIGHIT Music, released an official statement regarding why the member's created individual accounts:

"The members opened up their own Instagram accounts to further express their individuality and also have various ways in which they communicate with their fans."

Netizens explode with glee over BTS members' individual accounts!

Apart from being overly thrilled and excited over this recent development, ARMY's from different nooks and crannies of the globe took to the internet to express their enthusiasm.

Viviana.INFO @vivijimin224



Taehyung : 20.2 millones

Jungkook : 19.3 millones

Jimin : 18.7

Jin : 18.3 millones

RM : 18 millones

J-Hope : 18 millones

Suga : 18 millones

@BTS_twt #BTSINSTAGRAM Actualización de la cantidad de seguidores de los chicos en IG en sus cuentas individualesTaehyung : 20.2 millonesJungkook : 19.3 millonesJimin : 18.7Jin : 18.3 millonesRM : 18 millonesJ-Hope : 18 millonesSuga : 18 millones Actualización de la cantidad de seguidores de los chicos en IG en sus cuentas individualesTaehyung : 20.2 millonesJungkook : 19.3 millonesJimin : 18.7Jin : 18.3 millonesRM : 18 millonesJ-Hope : 18 millonesSuga : 18 millones@BTS_twt #BTSINSTAGRAM https://t.co/AdbkfG8fGt

Claudia⁷ @_claudiaart_96 When you sent a message 2 days ago thinking it was a Jin fan account and it turns out it was the REAL JIN 😂 #BTSINSTAGRAM When you sent a message 2 days ago thinking it was a Jin fan account and it turns out it was the REAL JIN 😂 #BTSINSTAGRAM https://t.co/o2AislsZeW

army⁷ 🌌🐙 @_jeongguksluv



Taehyung not only breaking 1, but 2 Instagram records! 🔥

#btsoninstagram #BTSINSTAGRAM Kim Taehyung broke Angelina Jolie’s record of fastest person to reach 1M and 10M followers on Instagram and beat Billie Eilish’s record for fastest celebrity to reach 1M likes in only 4 minsTaehyung not only breaking 1, but 2 Instagram records! 🔥 Kim Taehyung broke Angelina Jolie’s record of fastest person to reach 1M and 10M followers on Instagram and beat Billie Eilish’s record for fastest celebrity to reach 1M likes in only 4 minsTaehyung not only breaking 1, but 2 Instagram records! 🔥#btsoninstagram #BTSINSTAGRAM https://t.co/Ga6b2GR5vb

sarah⁷🌸 @viva_la_bangtan All of their usernames are so fitting though. Tae, Jin and Jimin are too the point. Hobi’s is so him, our hope. Joon and Yoongi are their personal brands and personas. And Jungkook’s is pure chaos. #BTSINSTAGRAM All of their usernames are so fitting though. Tae, Jin and Jimin are too the point. Hobi’s is so him, our hope. Joon and Yoongi are their personal brands and personas. And Jungkook’s is pure chaos. #BTSINSTAGRAM https://t.co/NKxhBPMeQc

Nia⁷ @IStan0t7 #btsoninstagram

"BTS" Member Are Now the only 7 People in the world to reach 10 Million Followers within 24 Hours of launching thier "instagrams" Only in 6hour ; #BTS INSTAGRAM #BTS "BTS" Member Are Now the only 7 People in the world to reach 10 Million Followers within 24 Hours of launching thier "instagrams" Only in 6hour ; #btsoninstagram #BTSINSTAGRAM #BTS"BTS" Member Are Now the only 7 People in the world to reach 10 Million Followers within 24 Hours of launching thier "instagrams" Only in 6hour ; https://t.co/XUoHs9OXWk

One netizen requests ARMY's to follow all members rather than just the members they like to show their love and support towards the band.

N. @neejaaaaaa_

#BTS If you follow one, please follow each seven of the members. As a BTS STAN it hurts to see such huge difference in the number of followers. IT REALLY DOES. #BTS INSTAGRAM If you follow one, please follow each seven of the members. As a BTS STAN it hurts to see such huge difference in the number of followers. IT REALLY DOES. #BTS #BTSINSTAGRAM

Another netizen shared a meme of the Venn diagram that assesses each band member's level of social media expertise.

The surprise came shortly after the band announced that they would be taking some downtime for themselves. After completing the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE LA concert, the band announced their short hiatus.

All seven members recently communicated that they'd be taking a short break before their music and activities during the festive season. Currently, three members, Jin, Jungkook, and Jimin, are self-quarantining in South Korea.

Also Read Article Continues below

Through this recent development, ARMY's are now excited to have a more direct channel to remain connected to their favorite members. They get to see more of each band member's individuality.

Edited by Ravi Iyer