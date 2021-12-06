BTS opening personal Instagram accounts and having fun sends ARMY into a frenzy

The day the BTS fandom was forever waiting for is here. On December 6, 2021, BTS members launched their Instagram accounts at approximately 6 PM KST. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook threw ARMYs off their daily routine with this surprise.

Since pre-debut, the group has been communicating with fans worldwide through their Twitter @bts_twt. They have broken multiple records on Twitter for being the most mentioned K-pop group and the most mentioned musical artists.

With their start on Instagram, it won’t be long before the group passes the 50 million followers mark, much like their official account.

Do BTS members have personal Instagram accounts?

BTS members had private accounts on Snapchat and Instagram (hawkeyed ARMYs found this out through their notifications bar). Previously, BTS fan accounts with similar usernames to the celebrities raked in nearly 8 million followers before the ARMY warned others that they were not the artists’ personal accounts.

All that concern is now rested as BTS members have launched their personal accounts. The ARMY is naturally going wild on Twitter reacting to this unprecedented but important news.

Jin and Jungkook were the first to post a picture, launching their accounts around 6 hours ago. However, they made the account public at the same time as the remaining members uploaded photos, that is, around 6 PM KST.

At the time of writing, V, aka Kim Taehyung, is in the lead with 5.5 million followers, with Jimin and Jungkook behind him with 5.3 million followers. Jin sits at 5.2 million while the others sit at 5.1 million.

Check out BTS members Instagram usernames and accounts below:

1) RM (Kim Namjoon)

Namjoon's choice of his Instagram username is the same as his studio, rkive. As the songwriter and producer behind the group's incredible wordplay and deep lyrics, the username doesn't come off as a surprise.

2) Jin (Kim Seokjin)

With a photo matching his cheerful, bubbly personality, the eldest went the simplistic way, naming his username 'jin'.

3) SUGA (Min Yoongi)

BTS' other songwriter, producer and rapper, Yoongi named his Instagram account by his alter-ego stage name, Agust D - the label the rapper uses when releasing personal projects.

4) J-Hope (Jung Hoseok)

The group's sunshine, Hoseok, went for a wordplay on his tagline "I'm your hope, you're my hope, I'm J-Hope!" by sneaking the word ARMY into his username.

5) Jimin (Park Jimin)

Jimin's username is among the simplistic ones, with only two letters, subtly showcasing the immense power the two initials of his name hold.

6) V (Kim Taehyung)

Taehyung also chose a username reflecting his simple and elegant personality, with only three letters. T stands for Tae, H for Hyung and V for his stage name, V.

7) Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook)

Unarguably the most hilarious yet genius username is of the maknae, Jungkook. He is fondly called JK by fans and members. He made sure to emphasize his initials by removing it from the alphabet.

Members have limited their comments from the public, which means only people they follow can comment on their posts. ARMYs also noticed the 95 liners, Jimin and V, were already interacting with each other on their post, along with RM’s comment on Jungkook’s SoFi Stadium post, making their day a whole lot better.

Twitter goes wild with BTS' advent to Instagram

The army couldn't stay still once news of BTS coming to Instagram broke. Twitter went wild, as is evident by the tweets showcased below:

ً @btsroyaIty the fastest account to reach 1m followers on instagram took 1 hour. bts hit that mark in less than 30 minutes. and they did it not once, but seven times 💀 the fastest account to reach 1m followers on instagram took 1 hour. bts hit that mark in less than 30 minutes. and they did it not once, but seven times 💀

Nicolle⁷ (semi ia) @EgosShadow7 Now we are going to have BTS hitting on each other over Twitter , Weverse and Instagram Now we are going to have BTS hitting on each other over Twitter , Weverse and Instagram

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment JHOPE [uarmyhope] INSTAGRAM POST



🐿 i'm your hope @uarmyhope



reply

🐹 jwehope

🐿 jjwan.. im so nervous 😢 JHOPE [uarmyhope] INSTAGRAM POST 🐿 i'm your hope @uarmyhope reply 🐹 jwehope 🐿 jjwan.. im so nervous 😢 https://t.co/yrBEDuiUNE

j-hope daily™ @thehobiprint look at Hoseok liking all the member’s instagram posts, he is the sweetest :(( look at Hoseok liking all the member’s instagram posts, he is the sweetest :(( https://t.co/yn8wzKTMvH

⁷ (slow) @btschaneIs now there's a possibility of someone going live on their personal instagram account .... now there's a possibility of someone going live on their personal instagram account ....

🐾 misses bts @taetogukkk wooshik follows jungkook and taehyung’s instagram account… wooshik follows jungkook and taehyung’s instagram account…

Guinness World Records @GWR us when all the members of BTS join Instagram at once us when all the members of BTS join Instagram at once https://t.co/IGnh2NUsYR

jung kirk saw bts @peachiikoo armys about to wake up to see bangtan on instagram like armys about to wake up to see bangtan on instagram like https://t.co/hZGctIeAi2

joons uparupa @420JOON tae isn’t even letting his instagram account marinate he just went straight to thirst trapping ok tae isn’t even letting his instagram account marinate he just went straight to thirst trapping ok

In the wee hours of December 6, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the group would be taking its second official vacation. The agency also revealed the group’s comeback plans and a concert in Seoul in March 2022.

