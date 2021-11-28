Fans go crazy over BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin’s unbuttoned outfit at the LA concert

November 28 marked the first day of BTS’ first offline concert in nearly two years at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, USA. All seven BTS members have done their best to make the first day especially memorable with an iconic moment - unbuttoned shirts.

The skin reveal was unlike any other ARMYs had seen before, making them drool over Jungkook and Jimin’s ripped physique.

ARMY trends ‘JUNGKOOK WTF’ and ‘JIKOOK’ as the BTS members wear revealing outfits at the LA concert

After months of separation, BTS finally performed their recent hit songs and their best ones from their previous albums on November 28. 2021 at the Permission to Dance On Stage concert in LA. It was another magical night for thousands of ARMYs as they became a part of the purple ocean.

Among the many laughs, cries, surprises, and adorable moments, there were multiple never-seen-before experiences too. Top of the list is Jungkook and Jimin’s daring outfit during the Fake Love performance.

The BTS members wore similar clothes to their last online concert, but the two maknaes intensified the heat with their deep v-necks.

Twitter was also filled with Jungkook’s Fake Love chorus performance and pictures of Jimin’s revealing v-neck shirt. Check out some fan reactions below:

Among the many incredible outfits the BTS members showed, fans are also demanding that the stylists get a raise for the members’ fits for ON.

Fancams of other members and songs have also been doing the rounds as ARMYs reel in the celebratory moment of BTS performing in front of their fans at a concert.

Coupled with their previous hits, the K-pop supergroup performed their recent releases, too, such as We Are Bulletproof: Eternal and ON at the concert.

While hundreds of fans experienced their first BTS concert at the SoFi Stadium, many fans’ lives turned chaotic when the Ticketmaster platform crashed or opened multiple row tickets just a day before the concert.

The Permission to Dance On Stage offline concert will continue tomorrow, November 29, and on December 1 and 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, multiple K-pop groups have announced their offline concerts too. From solo concerts such as SHINee’s Minho to groups such as TWICE, ATEEZ, and NCT, the industry finally opens up for the artists to meet their fans.

