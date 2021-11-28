×
Create
Notifications

Fans go crazy over BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin’s unbuttoned outfit at the LA concert

BTS after the first day of PTD offline concert (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)
BTS after the first day of PTD offline concert (Image via @bts_bighit/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 28, 2021 04:30 PM IST
News

November 28 marked the first day of BTS’ first offline concert in nearly two years at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, USA. All seven BTS members have done their best to make the first day especially memorable with an iconic moment - unbuttoned shirts.

The skin reveal was unlike any other ARMYs had seen before, making them drool over Jungkook and Jimin’s ripped physique.

WTF JUNGKOOKDamn he's 24 and doesn't let us breathe That single button is struggling there 😭 https://t.co/mPI8HaxdJR
BLACK SWAN JIKOOK I CANT https://t.co/h3ImnwEnaO

ARMY trends ‘JUNGKOOK WTF’ and ‘JIKOOK’ as the BTS members wear revealing outfits at the LA concert

THE PURPLE OCEAN IS BACK Y’ALL. IT’S SO NICE TO SEE THEM ONCE AGAIN.#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA https://t.co/h8IwbKQF4j

After months of separation, BTS finally performed their recent hit songs and their best ones from their previous albums on November 28. 2021 at the Permission to Dance On Stage concert in LA. It was another magical night for thousands of ARMYs as they became a part of the purple ocean.

Among the many laughs, cries, surprises, and adorable moments, there were multiple never-seen-before experiences too. Top of the list is Jungkook and Jimin’s daring outfit during the Fake Love performance.

The BTS members wore similar clothes to their last online concert, but the two maknaes intensified the heat with their deep v-necks.

Twitter was also filled with Jungkook’s Fake Love chorus performance and pictures of Jimin’s revealing v-neck shirt. Check out some fan reactions below:

WTF JIMIN????@?×?#?@?+?$? https://t.co/Oa7FiLzwyv
wtf jeon jungkook#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA https://t.co/0HgjA3o3DX
OMG JIMIN https://t.co/mZ7lfjNSJf
He just wanted to make it clear to y'all that there is no nipple piercing... ☺️AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA333B JEON MF JUNGKOOK WTF WTF WTFFFF IS THIS EXPLAINNNDUIWH https://t.co/7o7Qy8WxKJ
WTF JEON JUNGKOOK this needs a warning label 🔥#JUNGKOOK #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA https://t.co/tTyl0BqXb9
I CANT DO THIS ANYMORE WTF JEON JUNGKOOK #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #BTS_twt https://t.co/tKGPW0GIIJ

Among the many incredible outfits the BTS members showed, fans are also demanding that the stylists get a raise for the members’ fits for ON.

OH IM ABOUT TO CURSE OUT SO LOUD WTF JEON JUNGKOOK AND KIM NAMJOON????????? https://t.co/l5O8HzLXg8

Fancams of other members and songs have also been doing the rounds as ARMYs reel in the celebratory moment of BTS performing in front of their fans at a concert.

Coupled with their previous hits, the K-pop supergroup performed their recent releases, too, such as We Are Bulletproof: Eternal and ON at the concert.

army during we are forever bulletproof: the eternal 💜 #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #BTSSoFiStadium https://t.co/EyGbiqpOEG

While hundreds of fans experienced their first BTS concert at the SoFi Stadium, many fans’ lives turned chaotic when the Ticketmaster platform crashed or opened multiple row tickets just a day before the concert.

The Permission to Dance On Stage offline concert will continue tomorrow, November 29, and on December 1 and 2, 2021.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Meanwhile, multiple K-pop groups have announced their offline concerts too. From solo concerts such as SHINee’s Minho to groups such as TWICE, ATEEZ, and NCT, the industry finally opens up for the artists to meet their fans.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी