“You are ugly” - BTS Army under fire for spamming Lee Suhyun of AKMU‘s Vlive

BTS fans who were waiting on Vlive for Jimin's appearance on October 13 spammed AKMU star Lee Suhyun's live broadcast. Many confessed that they were only online to see their favorite idol Jimin, but a few members of the Army crossed a line when they commented on Lee Suhyun's looks and bullied the singer.

Lee Suhyun also went live on October 13 and the popular singer did not seem to mind when BTS Army spammed her comments section with the name of a different artist. In fact, she mentioned during the live broadcast that she can look past this behavior. However, what she couldn't let pass was individuals crossing a line.

What was Lee Suhyun's response to negative remarks by BTS Army?

Some of the BTS Army members did not just drop Jimin's name on the comments section, but also trolled Lee Suhyun by commenting on her looks. Certain members of BTS army told Lee Suhyun, "You are ugly." The live broadcast lasted a total of 2 hours and 7 minutes, and it was during this time that such negative remarks were made about Lee Suhyun.

Lee Suhyun said during the broadcast:

"Please don't fight. You can use 반말 (casual form of phrases) or 존대말 (more formal) as long as you don't cross the line. But I haven't seen anyone who's crossed the line yet ... It's okay to mention other artists, I can just look past it."

She did not address comments about her looks. However, the singer opened up about how such a comment had affected her in the past in 2018 and said:

"Regarding my values of appearance, I have pretty different standards. I have a lot of bad memories regarding my appearance, so I think I can help everyone understand."

"It's difficult to meet beauty standards set by others [...] I guess I just don't meet those peoples' standards. I also have no intention of meeting them. I have my own standards for beauty and, if I can meet those, then I am beautiful enough. No matter what anyone says, if I am pretty by my standards, I am pretty enough."

Fans of Lee Suhyun and other netizens react to BTS Army's comments

In reaction to BTS Army's comments, many pointed out how the band continued to speak against bullying but their own Army was the biggest bully of all.

Many fans also referred to BTS' speech at the United Nations and their efforts to speak against bullying of all kinds. They said that this act was contrary to one of the band's core values. The hypocrisy of BTS Army members became the main point of contention among fans of Lee Suhyun.

A few fans also spoke about how detractors of Lee Suhyun could only comment about her looks because they could never say anything negative about her talent as a musician.

Fans of BTS also defended their idols and said that they might not be aware of the actions of their fans. The idols also receive hate online and hence the chances of the members being unaware of such actions by members of their Army.

