What is BTS ARMY? How to be a member of one of the biggest fandoms

BTS ARMY is known as one of the biggest fandoms in the world. However, there might be confusion among many as to exactly how one can join the ever-growing fan base.

The meaning of ARMY holds a special place in the hearts of both fans of BTS and BTS themselves. Getting into the fandom might not be as hard as one thinks it is.

What is BTS ARMY?

The name "BTS" originally stood for Bulletproof Boyscouts (translated from Korean). The acronym's meaning has been changed to stand for "Beyond the Scene," as they wanted to move on from the original image they portrayed and expand to broader horizons.

"ARMY," or "A.R.M.Y.," is the name given to BTS fans. It is an acronym that stands for "Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth." The fandom was officially established on July 9, 2013, which is considered ARMY day. This happened around a month after BTS' official debut on June 12, 2013.

Every year, ARMY day is celebrated by BTS fans all over the world.

With the size of ARMY going day by day, the average BTS-listener might be confused on how to induct themselves into the fandom officially.

Speaking more casually, there are no "requirements" needed to join the BTS ARMY. Anyone can call themselves a member of ARMY so long as they enjoy BTS, regardless of whether or not they've purchased every album or watched every video of theirs.

However, there is an official paid fan club that one can opt for to receive extra BTS goodies and discounts. This is called the ARMY Membership, which was previously available on their Daum fancafe. The service is now handled by Weverse, a platform under HYBE Corporation, BTS' parent company.

How to apply for membership

The basic ARMY membership on Weverse is available for around $22, while the ARMY Membership Merch Pack costs around $150. Both membership packs come with several perks, including ticket reservations and raffles, early BTS content, and the chance to attend special events. Merch Box memberships allow you to purchase unique merchandise boxes that are otherwise unavailable to others.

These services can be availed on the Weverse platform, which also hosts other artists and artist fan clubs. This includes but is not limited to TXT, Seventeen, CL, iKon, Purple Kiss, Lil Huddy, and Dreamcatcher.

The BTS ARMY membership on Weverse is a one-time purchase and lasts for a year. ARMYs will be able to renew their membership once their initial one expires.

Overall, many ARMYs share the same sentiment. So long as an individual loves all the members of BTS and treats them with respect, they're free to consider themselves an ARMY.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar