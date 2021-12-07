BTS’ Kim Taehyung accidentally following BLACKPINK Jennie’s Instagram account leads to an uproar

Twitter went into a frenzy as BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, accidentally followed another superstar besides his members - BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The BTS member soon took to Weverse to ask fans how to switch off their recommendation suggestions on Instagram.

Taehyung’s post cleared the air, assuring fans that the member accidentally clicked on the follow button while trying to navigate the new app. Even though everything only happened in a few minutes, it caused an uproar in the K-pop fan community.

BTS’ Kim Taehyung says Instagram is “a scary app” after he accidentally follows BLACKPINK’s Jennie

The BTS members opened their personal Instagram for the first time since their debut a day ago on December 6. Watching members comment on each other’s posts saying they’re “nervous” shows how new they are to getting the know-how of the app.

A small accident by Instagram-newbie BTS’ Kim Taehyung - following BLACKPINK’s Jennie on accident - has erupted into chaos with netizens bombarding her comments with hateful speech. On December 7, fans noticed that the BTS member’s following list on Instagram showed eight people. Clicking on it, they discovered he had followed Solo singer Jennie.

Max⁷ 🕵🏻‍♀️ @bangpdsgirl taehyung accidentally followed jennie and called the app scary pls help the man he traumatized now 😭 taehyung accidentally followed jennie and called the app scary pls help the man he traumatized now 😭 https://t.co/TCf2AjRixv

Taehyung then went to Weverse, a social media site he’s familiar with, and asked fans to advise him on how to switch off the recommendations. He probably unfollowed her quickly, knowing millions of eyes were keeping note of his every move.

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment TAEHYUNG WEVERSE POST



🐯 is there no way to get rid of the insta <account> recommendations?.... its a scary app TAEHYUNG WEVERSE POST 🐯 is there no way to get rid of the insta <account> recommendations?.... its a scary app https://t.co/zORdZ4KgoH

While most fans took the incident on a light note and gave him suggestions, a chunk of K-pop stans turned things worse by spreading hate and abusive words on Jennie’s posts.

Multiple fans stood by Jennie and Taehyung’s side, calling it nothing but a mistake. They also expressed their discontent towards netizens who kept blowing it out of proportion. For them, Taehyung following Jennie should be treated as normal, rather than making rumors or bashing him or the BLACKPINK member for it.

key ⁷⁺⁴ @rkivent on jennie’s side she did ABSOLUTELY NOTHING and on taehyung’s side IT WAS A MERE ACCIDENT??? stop dragging both of them for unnecessary things istg on jennie’s side she did ABSOLUTELY NOTHING and on taehyung’s side IT WAS A MERE ACCIDENT??? stop dragging both of them for unnecessary things istg

Bonsai Ni Namjoon | ARSD📌 @Suyeon_97 Taennie shippers on their way to make 1772837282 theories about taehyung accidentaly following jennie on ig: Taennie shippers on their way to make 1772837282 theories about taehyung accidentaly following jennie on ig: https://t.co/niORPe1a8l

bucket’s giving into the love @buckettheworld kim taehyung (v) of bts on weverse pretending like he didn’t follow jennie on purpose kim taehyung (v) of bts on weverse pretending like he didn’t follow jennie on purpose https://t.co/n7wmQWqb7F

ֶLys⁷ ֶָ֢ な ๋ @_PRODSUGA93_ Jennie didn't do anything wrong same goes to Tae too..Taehyung accidentally followed her he is just new to that app and why blinks pulling his grandma's death and armys he didn't say that she is scary it's the app the heck



LEAVE HER ALONE LEAVE JENNIE ALONE LEAVE TAEHYUNG ALONE Jennie didn't do anything wrong same goes to Tae too..Taehyung accidentally followed her he is just new to that app and why blinks pulling his grandma's death and armys he didn't say that she is scary it's the app the heckLEAVE HER ALONE LEAVE JENNIE ALONE LEAVE TAEHYUNG ALONE https://t.co/yRQ0bPb1XO

In K-pop culture, having boy and girl groups interact is rarely seen, especially in the past few years. Fans often turn obsessive and mean when they see their idols interact or have fun with any idol from the opposite gender.

This toxic culture has led veteran K-pop stans to be disappointed, who saw their first and second-generation artists give legendary collaborations.

ria 🎡 happy death day @huislovesong the only reason i consider 2nd gen kpop to be superior is because male and female idols could actually interact without people throwing up their kidneys the only reason i consider 2nd gen kpop to be superior is because male and female idols could actually interact without people throwing up their kidneys

niru @the_kpopalypse @huislovesong thiss jfc i saw a couple ppl celebrating the lack of bg/gg collabs on award shows these days n like 😭😭😭 we've missed out on so much quality content cuz ppl here are absolutely NUTS @huislovesong thiss jfc i saw a couple ppl celebrating the lack of bg/gg collabs on award shows these days n like 😭😭😭 we've missed out on so much quality content cuz ppl here are absolutely NUTS

hira @kyukyutiepie @Teuneegga also this 😭 this is why it isnt as fun anymore people so possessive or so delulu back then 1st n 2nd gen idols could hug eachother and hangout no problem now they can't even look at eachother it's like we going backwards in the kpop community w freedom @Teuneegga also this 😭 this is why it isnt as fun anymore people so possessive or so delulu back then 1st n 2nd gen idols could hug eachother and hangout no problem now they can't even look at eachother it's like we going backwards in the kpop community w freedom

hira @kyukyutiepie @Teuneegga I swear it wasn't like this before it was so cool back then and super chill actually some groups could even say they will go clubbing on camera and have no issues now it's like 😬 they expect idols who are even near their 30s to be innocent and babied @Teuneegga I swear it wasn't like this before it was so cool back then and super chill actually some groups could even say they will go clubbing on camera and have no issues now it's like 😬 they expect idols who are even near their 30s to be innocent and babied

angela @hoonsglasses @dingdong_lhs If K-pop is getting boring it's only because of these toxic fans @dingdong_lhs If K-pop is getting boring it's only because of these toxic fans

The fun-loving environment where groups could interact without being romantically shipped together also kept many obsessive fans within their boundaries, away from delusions. But in recent years, hardly any boy or girl group interactions have elicited a normal response; they are almost always tied up in a romantic angle.

With the K-pop community growing fast, fans hope that the culture of idols not interacting with any opposite gender dies down.

Also Read Article Continues below

In other news, BTS is on vacation but is having a gala time interacting with each other on their new Instagram accounts.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia