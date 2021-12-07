BTS’ Kim Taehyung accidentally following BLACKPINK Jennie’s Instagram account leads to an uproar

Twitter went into a frenzy as BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, accidentally followed another superstar besides his members - BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The BTS member soon took to Weverse to ask fans how to switch off their recommendation suggestions on Instagram.
Taehyung’s post cleared the air, assuring fans that the member accidentally clicked on the follow button while trying to navigate the new app. Even though everything only happened in a few minutes, it caused an uproar in the K-pop fan community.
BTS’ Kim Taehyung says Instagram is “a scary app” after he accidentally follows BLACKPINK’s Jennie
The BTS members opened their personal Instagram for the first time since their debut a day ago on December 6. Watching members comment on each other’s posts saying they’re “nervous” shows how new they are to getting the know-how of the app.
A small accident by Instagram-newbie BTS’ Kim Taehyung - following BLACKPINK’s Jennie on accident - has erupted into chaos with netizens bombarding her comments with hateful speech. On December 7, fans noticed that the BTS member’s following list on Instagram showed eight people. Clicking on it, they discovered he had followed Solo singer Jennie.
Taehyung then went to Weverse, a social media site he’s familiar with, and asked fans to advise him on how to switch off the recommendations. He probably unfollowed her quickly, knowing millions of eyes were keeping note of his every move.
While most fans took the incident on a light note and gave him suggestions, a chunk of K-pop stans turned things worse by spreading hate and abusive words on Jennie’s posts.
Multiple fans stood by Jennie and Taehyung’s side, calling it nothing but a mistake. They also expressed their discontent towards netizens who kept blowing it out of proportion. For them, Taehyung following Jennie should be treated as normal, rather than making rumors or bashing him or the BLACKPINK member for it.
In K-pop culture, having boy and girl groups interact is rarely seen, especially in the past few years. Fans often turn obsessive and mean when they see their idols interact or have fun with any idol from the opposite gender.
This toxic culture has led veteran K-pop stans to be disappointed, who saw their first and second-generation artists give legendary collaborations.
The fun-loving environment where groups could interact without being romantically shipped together also kept many obsessive fans within their boundaries, away from delusions. But in recent years, hardly any boy or girl group interactions have elicited a normal response; they are almost always tied up in a romantic angle.
With the K-pop community growing fast, fans hope that the culture of idols not interacting with any opposite gender dies down.
In other news, BTS is on vacation but is having a gala time interacting with each other on their new Instagram accounts.