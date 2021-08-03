Weverse apologises for causing confusion among BTS fans after sending BLACKPINK debut notification to wrong members

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa joined the fan interaction platform Weverse on August 2, days before their fifth anniversary and the release of their second movie.

Why did Weverse issue an apology after BLACKPINK's debut on HYBE's platform?

The follower count raced to 500,000 in just one hour. However, the fan platform caused confusion after sending notifications regarding BLACKPINK members' activities to those who were fans of the other bands that are currently on Weverse.

HYBE's platform includes members of BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPHEN, and TREASURE among others. One of the things that helps fans avoid unwanted notifications is the way in which the platform has segregated the artists by the bands that they are members of.

So fans who signed up to follow only BTS won't be spammed with notifications about other bands and vice versa. However, some errors occurred in this segregation resulting in non-fans receiving notifications regarding BLACKPINK. As a result, Weverse issued an apology.

Statement from Weverse regarding the error that caused confusion after BLACKPINK's debut on the platform

The statement began with,

"We apologize for Weverse community notifications error."

It reads,

"Hello from Weverse, the official fan community. We are deeply sorry for causing the Weverse community notifications error. On August 2, between 12:00PM and 12:48PM, an error occurred and some Weverse users who allowed push notifications received notifications from a certain Weverse community that they did not join."

They further stated,

"We sincerely apologize for causing inconveniences to our users due to a temporary system error. Weverse immediately took on the task of correcting the system right after the error occurred, and the notifications system is back to normal now. We promise that we continuously correct the technical glitches and internally monitor the system."

At the end of the statement, Weverse apologized again and sought fans' understanding.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is gearing up for some exciting projects. For fans of BLACKPINK member Lisa, this August brings the much awaited solo debut of the K-Pop idol, following in the footsteps of Jennie and Rose.

Blinks is also looking forward to the release of Jisoo's debut drama titled Snowdrop. She will star in the show as the lead opposite Jung Hae-in and it will be broadcast locally by JTBC.

The release details of the show are yet to be officially confirmed. However, recent media reports have suggested that the show's shooting has been completed.

.@BLACKPINK has now surpassed 500K followers on Weverse in just an hour! pic.twitter.com/xZb62GvKhc — BLACKPINK AMERICA (@BPinAmerica) August 2, 2021

blackpink reached 1million subs in just 8 hours 43 mins on weverse, just prove that only a small portion of the fandom are in twitter blinks — ً (@sooyafuls) August 2, 2021

BLACKPINK: The Movie is a documentary that is set to be released in theaters on August 4, days before the band's fifth anniversary on August 8. This is the second documentary from the K-Pop idol group after the first one was released on streaming platform Netflix.

Two of the group's members, Jennie and Rose, are reportedly working on new music in the US. So far, the two stars have met Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa, among others.

All of this has fuelled speculation about collabs with every artist whom the BLACKPINK members have met in the US.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul