ATINYs find sasaengs selling ATEEZ’s personal information, join hands in mass-reporting

K-pop group ATEEZ (Image via Ateez Official/Instagram)
Modified Oct 29, 2021 02:24 PM IST
On October 28, KQ Entertainment released a statement announcing strict legal action against sasaengs (toxic, obsessive fans) who installed location device trackers on ATEEZ’s vehicles. As fans dug deeper, they found multiple sasaeng Twitter accounts selling the group’s private pictures and phone numbers.

ATEEZ fans, called ATINY, found out that some of the private photos were as old as last year. The fandom has now come together to mass-report these accounts and figure out the person(s) behind them.

Sasaengs illegally sell ATEEZ’s phone numbers and pictures, fans request agency to take action

Sasaengs have plagued the K-pop industry for decades. While some idols ridicule and warn them outright, many remain tightlipped and let the law take its course. ATEEZ and KQ Entertainment fall into the latter category.

Recently, ATINYs found several sasaengs selling the group’s private information online. This data ranges from locations to pictures to even contact numbers.

They’ve also discovered multiple toxic fansites that indulge in invading the group’s privacy and have joined hands with the global fandom to send emails to KQ Entertainment with all the evidence.

Take a look:

Anyone flwing @/Addicted_kys pls unflw now there are a lot of proofs that she is a sasaeng especially when there is a recent case of ATEEZ being tracked by a tracking device... twitter.com/pr0tectatz/sta…
This is bigger than what we initially thought, apparently atz's private info/pics are being traded out for money or another form of trade. We have to find out who the group of people doing this are so that there won't be another @/hehetwa!! If anyone finds out anything please dm. https://t.co/nzjpEjz9aR
There is more ... they are buying their phone numbers from those stalkers https://t.co/goFP9bSjns
Umm Atinys? I think we may have a problem here... any explanations?? https://t.co/Mf6AaGUZNx
This gets wilder Who sells the pics are probably her, remember? https://t.co/QHTRH7HbsB
if y’all find sasaeng accounts or fansites invading ateez privacy spread the message to atiny twt so that we can all email kq about them
Specific images taken within restricted areas (part 1)Links:m.weibo.cn/3799526794/449…^first image, could not find link for other images https://t.co/g419HGUTE9
Images of her texts stating that she knew the rules and blatantly did not follow them because "his outfit was asking for it", plus swearing at him and his managerLink to post: m.weibo.cn/3799526794/463… https://t.co/xL3hne1XVP
this whole sasaeng thing is so sad because there’s screenshots from 2020 and it makes me wonder how long these people have been terrorizing ateez and invading their personal space :/

KQ Entertainment starts police investigation against sasaengs infringing ATEEZ’s privacy

KQ Entertainment primarily deals with the sasaengs by blacklisting and prohibiting visits, but things have worsened recently.

On October 28, the agency stated that they found a location tracking device installed on one of ATEEZ’s business vehicles. They have handed over the evidence to the police and have requested them to track the culprit down.

The organization also stated that there would be no leniency or negotiation in terms of punishment.

no bc … i wonder how long the tracking device was there .. bc that sasaeng probably now knows the addresses to so many of ateez’s frequent spots, especially their dorm?!?! if they have to move bc people didn’t know how to respect their space and basic privacy omfg 🧍🏻‍♀️
Sasaengs trying to ruin my guy LC and now they want to mess with Ateez? Hell no. They messed with the wrong group. KQ takes no crap. I also take no crap. Release the sasaeng names. They don’t need privacy. twitter.com/allkpop/status…

The company also assured fans of the continuation of the blacklist system and requested them to send any malicious activity they find on their email to better protect the rights of the K-pop outfit. Fans can read the entire statement in English here.

Meanwhile, followers are concerned about the growing sasaeng activities, as the band has become one of the most prominent fourth-generation K-pop groups. Although toxic fan culture is a part-and-parcel of the industry, they are worried about the idols’ mental health.

knowing how sasaeng fans can range from texting to breaking into dorms, slapping, giving period blood, and poisoning, ateez must've felt so scared and tired all these times.getting zero to no sleep, having their phones bombarded by creeps, and still so sweet to real atinys.

More so because Mingi, the group’s rapper, recently returned from his eight-month hiatus due to experiencing extreme anxiety. Additionally, they have also requested the agency to include more bodyguards for the artists’ safety.

