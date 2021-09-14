ATEEZ's comeback ZERO: FEVER Part 3 shows its power by charting No. 1 in 41 countries

ATEEZ showed their incredible power with their latest mini-album, ZERO: FEVER Part 3. The highly teased and anticipated album was released on September 13, 6 PM KST and immediately shot to No. 1 in the iTunes charts across the world.

For the first time, ATEEZ's album comes with double title tracks - Sensuous and powerful 'Deja Vu' and positive, summery 'Eternal Sunshine'. The mini-album includes six songs, the double title tracks, 'Feeling Like I Do', 'ROCKY', 'All About You' and 'Not Too Late'.

KQ Entertainment built up the latest comeback's hype with a great marketing strategy. The company and members had meet-ups with popular K-pop celebrities and asked them to chose their favorite between the double title tracks.

As soon as the album was released, 'Deja Vu' along with the album soared to No. 1 in 41 countries on the iTunes charts, displaying their fan power.

On the morning of September 14, the album hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in countries such as Brazil, Egypt, Canada, Russia, Indonesia, the U.S. and France.

"Deja Vu" by @ATEEZofficial it's the most streamed Group song on Genie in last 24 hours with 297K streams. — Kpop on Charts (@SerieTV46) September 14, 2021

In addition to Top Albums, 'Deja Vu' reigned No. 1 in at least 16 regions in the iTunes Top Songs charts. These regions included Colombia, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Peru.

ATEEZ's leader Hongjoong, a rapper who has been active in producing and writing songs for the group since the beginning, had described his nervousness regarding the upcoming album. He said,

"Unlike when we first debuted, we were thinking about our team color and direction, so although I was excited, I was also nervous. But I plan to have fun kicking off our promotions.”

ZERO: FEVER Part 3 is their first EP release since competing on Mnet's Kingdom. However, it's not the first-ever release after the show. The group collaborated with Kim Jong Kook and Pentatonix, a cappella group, for single releases.

During their press conference for the comeback, members shared how Kingdom has been a place for them to learn more from their seniors - from facial expressions to relaxing on stage.

ATEEZ's 'Deja Vu' has also surpassed Stray Kids' 'Thunderous' for the most watched music video in 24 hours for a 4th gen boy group. ATEEZ's music video recorded 11.37 million views against Stray Kids' 10.73 million.

4TH GEN BG ATEEZ DID THAT Y'ALL 11M IN 24 HOURS pic.twitter.com/LVbEyoDOBF — maine 📚 (@uwoopia) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, ATEEZ's Jongho will be missing from the pre-recorded comebacks that will be released this week. KQ Entertainment had previously announced his break due to his grandfather passing away but also added that he will return on September 13.

