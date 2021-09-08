ATINYs flood social media with condolences after ATEEZ's Jongho halts activities due to his grandfather's passing

ATEEZ's maknae Jongho suffered an irreparable personal loss as his grandfather passed away. KQ Entertainment made the news public in its statement on September 8, 2021. The agency also stated that he will not participate in the scheduled comeback activities this week.

ATEEZ's highly-anticipated comeback is slated to be released on September 13. The group is releasing their seventh mini-album, ZERO: FEVER Part.3, only six months after their last EP release. However, Jongho has been given a much-deserved break and will sit out promotions this week.

Jongho will return after the funeral ceremony

KQ Entertainment released a statement informing fans about the changes in the current comeback preparations of ATEEZ on their Fancafe.

The agency states that Jongho plans to return to the schedule after the funeral and participate in the comeback showcase on the 13th. However, he will not be a part of the pre-recorded showcases.

The agency also sent its condolences and asked fans to send encouraging words to Jongho. Readers can check out the full official statement in English by KQ Entertainment here or the fansite translation below.

{UPDATE}



Our deepest condolences for our maknae Jongho and family, may his grandfather rest in peace🕊#ATEEZ #에이티즈 @ATEEZofficial pic.twitter.com/OZl1bMYeEW — ATEEZ Updates (@ateez_updates) September 8, 2021

ATINYs send condolences and warm messages

The limitless love fans have for Jongho can be seen on social media today. ATINYs made sure they only sent positive, encouraging, and comforting words.

Some ATINYs also took it upon themselves to raise awareness of the atrocious Google translation system on the app UNIVERSE - a platform where fans can send messages to the artist directly. They asked international fans to send messages in English or their native language because the app's subpar translation system turns harmless words into abuses or gibberish.

also if you send jongho messages please make sure what you text him isn’t overstepping boundaries and don’t just send him any messages translated to korean by google just stick to English — leya (@therealwy) September 8, 2021

pls send love and support to jongho on fancafe and universe if you can🥺 but be mindful and respectful with your words !! — hayley (@bbiejongho) September 8, 2021

Even ATEEZ's Fancafe board is filled with fans wishing him support and strength.

atiny you can send your encouragement in the comment sections, universe🪐 and also in fancafe. currently ateez board is filled with love for jongho, our strong maknae🥺 pic.twitter.com/mPXCtn8R5n — hwa화 (@hwahwateez) September 8, 2021

my whole heart and most deepest condolences go to jongho and his family today. words can’t express. hope jongho knows how much we love him, that he can take as much time as he needs. take good care of yourself and loved ones 🤍 — leilani’s 산 (@leimontiny) September 8, 2021

I really hope him and his family are doing okay during this time. I can’t even imagine what they must be going through. Take all the time you need Jongho❤️ https://t.co/YV5PDJVulH — ✨Peighton- ATZ CB SEPTEMBER 13TH✨ (@AtinyForLife8) September 8, 2021

my deepest condolences to jongho and his family 😔

stay strong, atiny love you so much 💕💕 — dear: hile 🦋 | ACETEEZ CB (@twilightvante) September 8, 2021

As someone who just lost their grandmother yesterday, I know how hard it is jongho.

Please take care of yourself.

We've got you.

We'll wait.

Stay strong.@ATEEZofficial

Stay Strong #종호 # — JaY🌻 (@WinterbearJune) September 8, 2021

Sorry for your loss, sending my condolences to Jongho and his family. Please take all the time you need & your well-being is the most important thing. — ☆ᵐᵒⁿⁱᵐⁱⁿⁱ★ (@minimoni_honi) September 8, 2021

so many things happened today & everything's exhausting for me but can i just hug jongho 🥺 bb's going thru a lot rn. praying for the family 🤍 https://t.co/d830HHtMfi — magda; (@mgdhhxx) September 8, 2021

sending my deepest condolences to jongho and his family. may he rest in peace. I hope jongho takes warmth and love from us❤️ — 우산화//𝕆𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℕ𝕖𝕨 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 (@Tinybabiesani2) September 8, 2021

Sending much love and many prayers for Jongho and his family https://t.co/0svNl8Zgw7 — Jayla❤️‍🔥Deja Vu 😵‍💫💦 (@atzsprsna) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the remaining seven members will continue participating in the comeback preparations.

