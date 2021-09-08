ATINYs flood social media with condolences after ATEEZ's Jongho halts activities due to his grandfather's passing

ATEEZ's maknae Jongho suffered an irreparable personal loss as his grandfather passed away. KQ Entertainment made the news public in its statement on September 8, 2021. The agency also stated that he will not participate in the scheduled comeback activities this week.
ATEEZ's highly-anticipated comeback is slated to be released on September 13. The group is releasing their seventh mini-album, ZERO: FEVER Part.3, only six months after their last EP release. However, Jongho has been given a much-deserved break and will sit out promotions this week.
Jongho will return after the funeral ceremony
KQ Entertainment released a statement informing fans about the changes in the current comeback preparations of ATEEZ on their Fancafe.
The agency states that Jongho plans to return to the schedule after the funeral and participate in the comeback showcase on the 13th. However, he will not be a part of the pre-recorded showcases.
The agency also sent its condolences and asked fans to send encouraging words to Jongho. Readers can check out the full official statement in English by KQ Entertainment here or the fansite translation below.
ATINYs send condolences and warm messages
The limitless love fans have for Jongho can be seen on social media today. ATINYs made sure they only sent positive, encouraging, and comforting words.
Some ATINYs also took it upon themselves to raise awareness of the atrocious Google translation system on the app UNIVERSE - a platform where fans can send messages to the artist directly. They asked international fans to send messages in English or their native language because the app's subpar translation system turns harmless words into abuses or gibberish.
Even ATEEZ's Fancafe board is filled with fans wishing him support and strength.
Meanwhile, the remaining seven members will continue participating in the comeback preparations.