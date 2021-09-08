5 times ATEEZ's Wooyoung and TXT's Yeonjun proved they are BFFs

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and TXT's Yeonjun are the latest known (publicly) BFF duo in the K-pop town. In the cutthroat industry of K-pop where fanwars, rumors and scandals arise almost every other day, having idol members display their purest friendship publicly is the ultimate blessing.

Cooking up a storm in the fourth generation of K-pop, the duo have shown their love for each other in multiple ways. While they were originally a trio with Stray Kids' Changbin, fans have been more than blessed with interactions between Wooyoung and Yeonjun.

On September 7, Yeonjun again appeared during Wooyoung's live being all lovey-dovey, which fans absolutely love. So, here are some moments when Wooyoung and Yeonjun showed their beautiful friendship on camera.

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and TXT's Yeonjun cutest friendship moments

Calling each other 'honey' and 'darling' on Vlive

Starting off the list with the latest interaction between Wooyoung and Yeojun. Wooyoung hosted a live on September 7, where leader Hongjoong also dropped in for a while. At one point in the show, Wooyoung called his BFF Yeonjun to talk about ATEEZ's upcoming comeback album.

From the talk of the album's title track, the conversation shifted to them ending up calling each other 'darling' and 'honey' on Vlive, in front of hundreds of fans. Another moment that has fans going crazy is him forgetting Yeonjun's birthday and Yeonjun throwing a tantrum.

Yeonjun‘s voice appeared on Wooyoung from ATEEZ’s vlive



🦊: you’re so sexy

👤＾ν＾

🦊: what is up with you.. what is this what is this i fell for you..@TXT_members pic.twitter.com/ARRP6FclH6 — 🤍 (@304verse) September 7, 2021

wooyoung: okay, i’ll call you back, i love you, babe~ (jagiya)

yeonjun: let me know when it comes out jagiya

wooyoung: it comes out on 13th sept

yeonjun: what? when?

wooyoung: 13th sept

yeonjun: oh? that’s on my birthday?

wooyoung: oh- really? [laughs] pic.twitter.com/sph4gd4ILv — 산랑해 (@sansbub) September 7, 2021

"I know everything, honey" - Yeonjun

yeonjun sent texts to wooyoung (from ateez) when he was live



🦊: my darling is doing a vlive

👤: how did you know?

🦊: i know everything, my darling

🦊: you’re such a cutie, such a darling @TXT_members @TXT_bighit

pic.twitter.com/XuZWUgIMGr — TXT Translations 📝 (@translatingTXT) July 17, 2021

👤: yeonjun just sent me a picture of me doing a vlive and said “you’re such a cutie, what a darling” @TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/Db0v46SYPZ — TXT Translations 📝 (@translatingTXT) July 17, 2021

The saga of Yeonjun and Wooyoung calling each other 'honey' is neverending. Or so it seems. In his previous live, Wooyoung read out a text message his long-time best friend sent him. The message read, "My honey is doing a [live]". It immediately made Wooyoung smile and he replied asking, "How did you know?"

It was at this moment that Wooyoung, MOAs and ATINYs cracked up. Yeonjun, being the most supportive friend that he is, replied with, "I know everything, honey". But the support doesn't stop there. He even took a screenshot of Wooyoung and sent it back to him saying, "You're such a cutie. What a darling!" making Wooyoung burst into laughter!

Their secret nod at MAMA 2019

this yeonjun & wooyoung interaction after ateez won their mama award there are real tears streaming down my face pic.twitter.com/lICN4ZVkYk — moved (@txtyuno) July 7, 2020

Wooyoung never ceases to support or look out for his best friends and he has made it clear since his debut. At MAMA 2019, ATEEZ won the Worldwide Fans' Choice award and the first thing Wooyoung did was look at Yeonjun.

As TXT were sitting right behind them, as soon as the hosts called ATEEZ as the winner, Wooyoung stood up, looked at Yeonjun and they both gave a slight nod with beaming smiles. It's definitely something only best friends share.

The Studio Choom Artist of the Month crumb

can we get wooyoung & yeonjun dance collab in mama 2021 please🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/D1fiPnfnpT — tira🏔 (@destinysanch_) July 25, 2021

Both Wooyoung and Yeonjun are incredible dancers in their respective groups. So it wasn't a surprise when they were both announced as Studio Choom's Artist of the Month. They performed powerful dance covers, all recorded in 4K, showing off their impressive dance skills.

However, they gave fans another friendship crumb as they both mentioned each other in the making video of the performance.

Casually doing a shoutout for his best friends on Idol Radio

remember during that one idol radio episode when ateez were greeting their irl friends and wooyoung casually flexed his friendship with yeonjun and changbin — reyhana ♡ (@kimjunmyonie) February 13, 2020

In an idol radio episode back in October 2019, ATEEZ was given the opportunity to shout out for their close friends. Remembering all the trainee memories they shared together, Wooyoung sent a cute message to Yeonjun and Stray Kids' Changbin, saying that he missed them.

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and Yeosang and TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun used to be trainees under Big Hit Entertainment. They followed their passion and kept on supporting each other, to ultimately achieve their dream of debuting in an idol group.

No matter how busy the schedules, K-pop idol friends always make time for their BFFs. Whether it's giving them a shoutout, supporting and praising each other's work, or simply having fun, idol friendships are one of the biggest gems in the K-pop industry.

