5 K-pop idols who tested positive for COVID-19 in 2021

K-pop idols, along with the agency staff, never really stopped being at the forefront of contracting COVID-19. The K-pop industry was never completely shut down, even during the fourth wave of the virus. There would always be some or more news reports of new dramas, comeback preparations, resumed production and more, albeit with precautions.

Productions have been halted for TV and dramas, but as long as the world of K-pop world was considered, they were at work almost the entire time. Major scares for K-pop fans were the reality and variety shows idols took part in, which required meeting multiple people - staff, celebrities, their bodyguards, stylists, costume designers and many more.

Cases in South Korea have suddenly seen a spike since July 2021. The Korea Herald reports that the fourth wave has still not reached its peak as daily cases rise over 2,000. While celebrations for comebacks and releases are still high, here are five K-pop idols who tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking precautions.

K-pop idols who contracteCOVID-19 in 2021

San from ATEEZ

On 9 July 2021, KQ Entertainment announced that ATEEZ's lead vocalist, San, tested positive for COVID-19 and was asymptomatic. The group had taken tests a day earlier on July 8, ahead of their promotional activities.

The company shared San's recovery and release from quarantine, as well as the member's self-quarantine phase's end on July 19 and July 23, respectively. The group is now active and will be releasing their new album ZERO: FEVER Part 3 on September 13, at 6.00 pm KST.

Minhyuk from BTOB

Iconic K-pop group BTOB's visual, singer and rapper Minhyuk tested positive on 17 July 2021. His agency, Cube Entertainment, released a statement sharing more details regarding the issue. On 13 July 2021, Minhyuk's vocal singer tested positive. As a preemptive measure, Minhyuk underwent testing on 14 July 2021, which came back negative.

However, he contracted the virus three days later and was hospitalized. On 30 July 2021, he hosted an Instagram live post and shared with fans that he had been discharged. He also shared his live hospital experience, asking fans to take care of themselves. He is now promoting their comeback album 4U: OUTSIDE.

Xiumin from EXO

On 5 August 2021, EXO's Xiumin tested positive for COVID-19, after testing negative in the PCR test on July 29. Earlier testing was done as a precautionary measure while preparing for his musical 'Hadestown'.

After Xiumin's positive result, the staff and members also underwent testing and were in self-quarantine. The agency had also informed other broadcast channels and musical staff regarding this. On 22 August 2021, it was reported that Xiumin had made a complete recovery and was preparing for 'Hadestown', which is scheduled to open on 7 September 2021.

Doyoung and Junghwan from TREASURE

Two members of the 12-member K-pop group TREASURE were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2021. YG Entertainment announced that, ahead of an advertisement shoot, all the members and staff underwent an examination through a COVID-19 self-test kit on July 12. A day later, only Doyoung's result came back positive and they immediately stopped all the activities.

Three days later, on July 16, Junghwan tested positive for COVID-19 while under self-quarantine.

Fans were already voicing their opinion that certain activities of K-pop artists should be halted on account of the ongoing pandemic. As news came out that a number of K-pop idols had contracted the virus, the public became more vocal.

However, to their dismay, the entertainment industry continues to move forward. It is hoped that agencies will take extra precautionary measures and prioritize their artists' health over everything else.

