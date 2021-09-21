'Wake Up ATEEZ' trends as ATEEZ debut on Billboard 200 chart

ATEEZ, with their incredibly innovative concepts, have finally made their debut on the Billboard charts. The group raking in impressive reviews and stunning K-pop stans with their powerful choreographies debuted only three years ago, in 2018.

Billboards posted a tweet mentioning hot debuts in the 200 chart, and to ATINYs great delight, they found the group with their latest release, 'ZERO: FEVER Part 3' at #42. In addition to this achievement, they even peaked No. 1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart!

ATINYs celebrate ATEEZ's BB 200 debut on Twitter

KQ Entertainment's boy band had previously stated plenty of times how they'd love to get on a Billboard chart. With their most recent release, ATINYs made sure to give them all their love.

The group not only debuted on #42 with 'ZERO: FEVER Part 3' but also landed on 'Deja Vu' on No. 4 of World Digital Song Sales, No. 30 on ARTIST 100 chart, and re-entered by peaking No. 1 on EMERGING ARTISTS chart.

Billboard Charts' official Twitter account posted the news on September 20, 11:30 PM KST, and ATINYs wondered if the eight men were sleeping. They trended #WAKEUPATEEZ, hoping to get the group's attention. Fans are also requesting the company release videos of the members finding out they debuted on Billboard.

Check out some reactions by ATINYs below:

michi @hwaofficiaI this comeback has just begun and there has been so many achievements… so many today too… i am so proud of ateez this is so amazing this comeback has just begun and there has been so many achievements… so many today too… i am so proud of ateez this is so amazing https://t.co/IyUrMU9ikY

A🍷 @slysannie even just a mini log of ateez reacting to their billboard chartings please #wakeupateez even just a mini log of ateez reacting to their billboard chartings please #wakeupateez https://t.co/gdoBn8J7qG

didi @seonghwawa ATEEZ WORLD DOMINATION IS HAPPENING ATEEZ WORLD DOMINATION IS HAPPENING https://t.co/jZ2IXd3Hts

For a group from a small company to dominate international music charts and even domestic, ATEEZ has come a long way. A major part of it is also because of their special bond with their fans, ATINYs, who participate in deciding the title track of their albums.

They are probably the first K-pop group to release two of their potential title tracks' teasers beforehand and let fans vote which song they'd like to be the main song. In a K-pop album, title tracks play a huge role as the groups compete with each other, bring in trophies, and perform multiple times at award shows.

In a Vogue interview, Wooyoung talked about the meaning of this process.

"ATEEZ thinks of our fans as our colleagues; that they’re sharing the journey of life. So that’s what all these events are for, it’s to have the intention of making the album and all the comeback activities together with the fans."

ATEEZ stunned the world with their extraordinary performances on Mnet's Kingdom. Coming a close second overall in the show, it showcased the power-packed choreographies, one of their fortes, along with good rap and vocal performances.

